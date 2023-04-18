Plymouth County Supervisors — March 28, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

March 28, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on March 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 3/28/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 3/21/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a parcel split with just a plat of survey without requiring the property to be approved as a minor subdivision on parcel 23-33-351-002 in Section 32 of Perry Township due to the parcel being divided by the private road of Foxview Lane. The land south of the road will be a new parcel with a dwelling to be built on it in the future and it will remain in Plymouth Co.

This parcel is not subject to Sioux City zoning because it will be a surveyed plat regardless of it being within 2 miles of city limits. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to waive the minor subdivision requirement for splitting parcel 25-20-300-008 in the SW ¼ of SW ¼ in Lincoln Township and selling the south part of that parcel owned by Coleen Kissinger to the owner and then the parcel to the south of that, which is 25-20-300-010 and owned by Marlin and Pamela Milton, will make Milton’s property 2 acres or more after the 2 parcels are consolidated. The 40 acres in the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ already has 3 parcels, as it was established prior to the 2000 zoning requirements and therefore is grandfathered in. Motion Carried.

John Ahlers and Bill Koopman of the Plymouth Co. Zoning Board and Alan Lucken, Zoning Administrator met with the Board of Supervisors to discuss changing the zoning ordinance regarding the wind turbine setbacks to a farm site, with possibly increasing those minimum set back distances to either 1800ft or 2500 ft. The Board of Supervisors would like to receive more information regarding noise levels and number of turbines that would be added on the newly proposed wind turbine project based on these proposed increased setback amounts. The Zoning Board will be holding a public meeting on this subject matter on April 10th 2023 at 10 am. Any changes made by the zoning board to the wind farm ordinance will come before the Board of Supervisors for a public hearing prior to approval.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve contracts LC-340108, LC-161708, LC-262820, LC-143140. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Anderson, to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting at 11:10 am.

The Board of Supervisors met at the Plymouth Co. drainage board at 11:11 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023