Probate — John Amundson

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN R. AMUNDSON, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056879

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JOHN R. AMUNDSON, Deceased, who died on or about October 4, 2022:

You are hereby notified that on March 28, 2023 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated March 28, 2023.

Patsy A. Amundson, Administrator of the Estate

PO Box 295

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Dale B. Smith, Attorney for the Administrator

423 Evans St.

PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication

April 27, 2023

Probate Code Section 230

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023

and Thursday, April 27, 2023