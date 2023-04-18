Probate — John Amundson
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN R. AMUNDSON, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056879
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JOHN R. AMUNDSON, Deceased, who died on or about October 4, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on March 28, 2023 the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated March 28, 2023.
Patsy A. Amundson, Administrator of the Estate
PO Box 295
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Dale B. Smith, Attorney for the Administrator
423 Evans St.
PO Box AC
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication
April 27, 2023
Probate Code Section 230
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 20, 2023
and Thursday, April 27, 2023