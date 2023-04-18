Probate — Tracy Cox

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TRACY L. COX, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056887

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Tracy L. Cox, Deceased, who died on or about March 2, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on April 9, 2023, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated 4/6/23

Samuel Nielsen, Administrator of Estate

206 Helen St.

Sioux City, IA 51105

Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864

Attorney for Administrator

Phipps Law Office, PLC

240 Main St.

Moville, IA 51039

Date of second publication

April 27, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023

and Thursday, April 27, 2023