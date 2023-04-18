Probate — Tracy Cox
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TRACY L. COX, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR056887
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Tracy L. Cox, Deceased, who died on or about March 2, 2023:
You are hereby notified that on April 9, 2023, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated 4/6/23
Samuel Nielsen, Administrator of Estate
206 Helen St.
Sioux City, IA 51105
Jay Phipps, ICIS#: AT0008864
Attorney for Administrator
Phipps Law Office, PLC
240 Main St.
Moville, IA 51039
Date of second publication
April 27, 2023
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 20, 2023
and Thursday, April 27, 2023