Woodbury Central School Board — April 10, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

April 10, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session on April 10th, 2023 with President Nelson calling the meeting to order at 7:30 pm.

Members Present: Nelson, Steffen, Verschoor, Lloyd, Cross, and Thomsen. Absent: Reblitz.

Visitors: Jim Fisher, Jenny Colbert, Kinlee Colbert, Tyler Bremer, Cindel Bleil, Joe Barnes, Andrew Anderson, Rylee Vohs.

Agenda: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the agenda as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Steffen, second by Lloyd to waive the reading of the March 13, March 17 and March 27, 2023 board meeting minutes and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve the bills of $54,942.05 from the General fund, $10,209.21 from the Sales Tax Fund, $5,161.54 from the Activity Fund, and $11,986.29 from the Lunch Fund, and prepaid checks of $18,070.19 from the General Fund, $38,498.90 from the Sales Tax Fund, $4,325.15 from the Activity Fund, and $50.12 from the Nutrition Fund . Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: New Police Chief Joe Barnes and officer Andrew Anderson introductions. Kinlee Colbert – mural for shop building as FFA Project. Rylee Vohs – invitation to board to the FFA Banquet.

2023-24 Budget Hearing: Hearing opened by President Nelson at 7:39.

Supt. Glackin presented published Budget for 2022-23

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to close the hearing at 7:40. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Adoption of 2023-24 Budget: Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve the 2023-24 Budget as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Policies & Procedures:

No open enroll in applications

Notification of Connie Jo & Jonathon Bailey’s open enroll of Abigail (6th), Bree (3rd), and Kelly (1st) from WC to Sioux City and of Richard & Tammy Fowler’s open enrollment of Dylan (9th) to Kingsley-Pierson.

Building & Grounds:

Brian Crichton discussed the concerns of Klinger Construction regarding the liquidated damages clause with regards to ESA and their completion time. Board will not impose late charges if ESA completion does not allow Klinger to start by June 21. Also, board is advised that there may be product receiving delays.

Moved by Cross, second by Lloyd to approve the use of the $50,000 Safe Schools Grant to update camera system on site. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Steffen to approve the purchase of furniture from School Specialty for $32,846 and metal shelving from Premier (Meteor Education) for $2,405.97. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to accept the following resignations – Elizabeth Ross-vocal music, Yvonne Hazlett-vocal music, Lindsay Smit-MS Volleyball, Angie Sewell-Library/MS Language Arts. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Steffen to approve the settlement with the WCEA at 3.68% increase. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve issuing contracts as presented by Supt. Glackin. Motion carried, 4-ayes, Cross-nay.

Board Items:

Moved by Steffen, second by Cross to approve participation in the Cherokee Grant Consortium for the TPRA Program. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Thomsen to approve MOU’s with the colleges in the Cherokee Grant Consortium. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Supt. Glackin notified the board that we have enough hours not to make up 2 snow days after memorial day. Board consensus is OK. 260 contract holders will receive time off for time they worked on the snow days.

Good of the cause:

• Fisher – discussion on bus lot mud issues. Estimate for 8” geo grid, rock and drain system will be approx. $130,000. Board agreed they will just put gravel on as needed for now.

• Mural approval will be added to next month’s agenda.

Adjourn: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to adjourn. Motion carried, all voting aye. Board adjourned at 8:33 pm.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR April 2023

OPERATING FUND

ADVANTAGE ADMINISTRATORS

3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 97.50 3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 97.50 3RD PTY ADMIN FEE 97.50 Vendor Total: 292.50

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES SEMI-ANNUAL HOOD INSPECTION 168.59

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES ANNUAL EXTINGUISHER SERVICE 377.72 Vendor Total: 546.31

CASEY JACKSON CONSTRUCTION SNOW REMOVAL 4,751.25

Cornhusker International 15 – ACTUATOR/BLOWER MOTORS 837.97

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR STATE SHARE MEDICAID 46.87

DHS CASHIER 1ST FLOOR STATE SHARE MEDICAID 3,451.18 Vendor Total: 3,498.05

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. ROOMS OVERHEATING.. 135.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 49.00

Impact 7G LAMBERT ASBESTOS RENEW CLASS 150.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER

17- SENSOR 147.76 17 – TURBOCHARGER/KIT 2,191.24

BUS 17 – CORE RETURNED (287.50)

19-GASKET/EGR VALVE.. 595.46 Vendor Total: 2,646.96

LINDEN CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC DRIVER PHYSICALS 155.00

MACGILL & CO., WILLIAM V. NURSE SUPPLIES 19.92

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 481.74

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. MONTHLY RENTAL – SHOP SUPPLIES..97.69

Vendor Total: 579.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY

ELECTRICITY 58.41 ELECTRICITY 357.87 ELECTRICITY 27.45 ELECTRICITY 7,902.42 NATURAL GAS 330.54 NATURAL GAS 299.77 ELECTRICITY 395.03 ELECTRICITY 10.00 Vendor Total: 9,381.49

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 719.69

MPIRE UNLIMITED BROKEN BELTS EXHAUST FAN 235.64

NWAEA Referral Forms 85.00

NWAEA HEARING INTERPRETERS 14,177.75 Vendor Total: 14,262.75

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECKS 129.50

Peterbilt of Sioux City 15 – SERVICE FOR DEF REGEN 847.21

RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 35.10

Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. GEN FUND CHECKS 237.65

SCHOOL BUS SALES CROSSING ARM 159.22

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED=SEM2 5,856.30

Stateline Electric & Automation, Inc. REPL HAND DRY, FIX OUTLET & OCCUP SENSOR 1,497.36

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 7,378.05

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER RENTAL 28.00

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES WATER SOFTENER / SALT 248.50

Vendor Total: 276.50

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE MEDICAID BILLING 174.20

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE DRIVER – 3 HR -SCHULTZ, DEITRICH, SMITH 90.00

Fund Total: 54,942.05

Checking Account Total: 54,942.05

SALES TAX FUND

Insight Investment Holdings LLC REPLACEMENT CHROMEBOOKS 4,485.00

Insight Investment Holdings LLC CHROMEBOOK LICENSES 525.00

Vendor Total: 5,010.00

SCHOOLS IN 2- 48w x 80h trophy cases 5,199.21

Fund Total: 10,209.21

Checking Account Total: 10,209.21

ACTIVITY FUND

ACE FUNDRAISING TRACK FUNDRAISER CARDS 264.00

BSN SPORTS Helmet 500.50

Graffix Inc. awards 108.00

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

Co-Ed shirts 209.00 Dance camp shirts 506.25 Engraved medals for golf. 127.50 5×7 Plaque 196.00 8×10 Plaque 22.00 Vendor Total: 1,060.75

Iowa High School Speech Assn IE ALL STATE REGISTRATION FEE 44.00

Walsworth Publishing Company 2023 second yearbook deposit 3,184.29

Fund Total: 5,161.54

Checking Account Total 5,161.54

NUTRITION FUND

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY

FOOD 370.56 FOOD (30.18) FOOD 154.90 FOOD 350.04 FOOD 134.38 FOOD 227.32 FOOD 206.00 FOOD 360.90 FOOD 154.50 Vendor Total: 1,928.42

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. CREDIT FOOD (138.00) FOOD 1,799.08 GENERAL SUPPLIES 309.20 CREDIT FOOD (27.14) WAREWASH 143.98 GENERAL SUPPLIES 204.52 FOOD 2,479.67 GENERAL SUPPLIES 161.00 FOOD 4,666.65 FOOD 290.15 Vendor Total: 9,889.11

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO.

FOOD 150.68 FOOD 18.08 Vendor Total: 168.76

Fund Total: 11,986.29

Checking Account Total: 11,986.29

March 2023 Prepaid — OPERATING FUND

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 1,927.47

COUNTRY TOWING LLC TOW BUS 15 125.00

ICDA, Inc. MS CHOIR FESTIVAL 60.00

Iowa High School Music Association ENTRY FEES 84.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM ISASP TESTS 1,468.00

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT SP22/FALL22 133.43

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 34.12

SCHOLASTIC INC. BOOKS – ELEMENTARY 361.00

VERIZON WIRELESS CELL PHONES 342.55

Fund Total: 4,535.57

Checking Account Total 4,535.57

SALES TAX FUND

Dell Marketing L.P. 110 STUDENT COMPUTERS-EMER. CONN. GRANT 37,398.90

GRELL ROOFING LLC ROOF PROJ – AC SUPPORTS 1,100.00

Fund Total: 38,498.90

Checking Account Total: 38,498.90

ACTIVITY FUND

Iowa High School Speech Assn CHECK NEEDED FOR IE ALL-STATE BANNER 110.00

Fund Total: 110.00

Checking Account Total: 110.00

BMO PAYMENT — MARCH 2023

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 105.00

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 355.00

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 90.20

4 WAY STOP SHOP GAS 54.74

ALDI FACS INST SUPPLIES.. 52.12

AMAZON PROM/SWEETHEART SUPPLIES 593.06

AMAZON BOOK 14.39

AMAZON CLEANING SUPPLIES, INK 448.88

AMAZON SUPPLIES 501.83

AMAZON E GAMING EXP.. 1,119.50

AMAZON INK, TECH SUPPLIES, CLEANING SUPPLIES 1,471.41

American Heart Assn HEARTSAVER COURSE & MANUAL 130.00

Apple Inc TD SNAP AAC APP 53.49

Bomgaars FFA EXPENSE 6.38

Bomgaars ICE MELT 514.01

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. TRAVEL EXP 14.18

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 40.00

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 103.84

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC. GAS 104.46

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC. GARBAGE BAGS 432.00

CONCORD THEATRICALS RIGHTS/SCRIPTS 263.09

DEMCO BOOK STANDS 95.94

DES MOINES PARKING SERVICE TRAVEL EXPENSE 3.00

DES MOINES PARKING SERVICE PRO START COMPETITION 10.00

DOLLAR GENERAL FOOD 23.15

DOLLAR GENERAL CONCESS SUPPLIES 14.40

DOLLAR GENERAL FACS INST SUPPLIES 32.60

Family Dollar CARNIVAL PRIZES 144.05

GIT N GO GAS 140.89

HILLYARD INC. CLEANING SUPPLIES 3,976.20

HILTON HOTELS PRO START COMPETITION 301.86

HY-VEE FOOD 26.97

HY-VEE CONCESSIONS SPEECH CONTEST 203.44

HY-VEE FFA/SWEETHEART EXPENSES 81.19

HY-VEE TRAVEL EXP 11.77

IASBO CONFERENCE 245.00

Iowa Bandmasters Association, Inc. CONF REGISTRATION 153.00

IOWA EVENT CENTER PARKING – STATE WR 40.00

Iowa Fooball Coaches Association MEMBERSHIP 57.88

IOWA PUBLIC DEFENSE TRAINING TRAVEL EXPENSE 37.00

KUTA SOFTWARE MATH SOFTWARE 260.00

LAKESHORE ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES 24.98

LEARNING A-Z CURRICULUM 128.00

Lowe’s Commercial SHOP SUPPLIES 125.08

MARKER 126 GAS 37.13

McDonalds COACHES MEALS 19.41

McDonalds TRAVEL EXPENSES 9.42

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL TRAVEL EXPENSE 14.20

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL STATE WR – COACH MEALS 12.83

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL COACHES MEALS -STATE WRESTLING 416.54

MEALS STAFF TRAVEL MEALS – PRO START COMPETITION 99.67

MENARDS SUPPLIES FOR HISTORY DAY 75.38

MICHAELS ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES 30.19

Oriental Trading Company CARNIVAL PRIZES 1,126.14

PEPPER & SON, INC., J. W. CHOIR MUSIC 184.84

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 74.58

QUILL CORPORATION GENERAL SUPPLIES 104.63

ROYAL PUBLISHING PUBLISHING FOR WRESTLING 250.00

SAM’S CLUB CONCESS 240.76

SAM’S CLUB CONCESSION SUPPLIES-CARNIVAL 207.70

SAM’S CLUB KLEENEX 59.92

SAM’S CLUB EXT. DAY SUPPLIES 72.28

SCREENCAST-O-MATIC SCREEN O MATIC SUBSCRIPTION..48.00

SILVERSTAR CAR WASH VAN WASH 13.91

STAPLES PRO START COMPETITION 81.90

STAYBRIDGE SUITES TRAVEL EXPENSES 1,083.36

Sunnybrook FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS/PLANTS 204.99

TACO JOHNS COACHES MEALS 18.77

UPS STORE POSTAGE 60.54

VERTIMAX BASEBALL EQUIPMENT 157.56

WALMART FACS INST SUPPLIES 123.64

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE DRIVER COURSE 100.00

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 267.62

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023