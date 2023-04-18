Woodbury Central School Board — March 17, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Special Board Meeting

March 17, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in the high school library on March 17, 2023 in special session with Vice President Steffen calling meeting to order at 7:30 am.

Members Present: Steffen, Verschoor, Reblitz, Cross, Thomsen, Lloyd. Absent: Nelson

Agenda: Moved by Lloyd, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

• Cross moved to go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation. Second by Thomsen. After roll call vote with all voting yes the board went into closed session at 7:32 am.

• Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to go out of closed session at 7:35 am. Motion carried, all voting aye.

• Moved by Thomsen to approve the tentative settlement agreement in the case of Judy and Lowell Vos vs. Woodbury Central Community School District, second by Verschoor. After a roll call vote, with all voting yes, the motion was declared passed.

Moved by Lloyd, second by Cross to adjourn at 7:36. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Steve Steffen, Vice President

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023