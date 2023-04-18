Woodbury County Weed Destruction Order

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION NO. 13,583

WEED DESTRUCTION ORDER

WHEREAS, it is the responsibility of each of Iowa County’s Board of Supervisors to enforce the provisions of Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended with regard to the destruction of weeds, and

WHEREAS, under Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa as amended each county Board of Supervisors must prescribe and order a program of weed destruction to be followed by landowners, tenants, and other persons in possession or control of land, and

WHEREAS, it has been determined by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors that a program of weed destruction for the year 2023 is necessary,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa that each landowner, tenant or other person in possession or control of private land shall on or before the dates stated below, destroy the below-listed noxious weeds on their land by spraying them with a suitable herbicide in a strength sufficient to kill such weeds.

1. May 1, 2023 – for Palmer amaranth annual.

2. May 8, 2023 – for musk, thistle, sow thistle, bull thistle, leafy spurge, perennial pepper grass, sour dock perennial, smooth dock perennial, and sheep sorrel perennial.

3. June 1, 2023 – for Canada thistle, Russian knapweed, buckhorn perennial, wild mustard annual, horse nettle, and teasel biennial.

4. June 5, 2023 – for field bindweed, wild carrot biennial, and quack grass.

5. June 12, 2023 – for butterprint annual, puncture vine annual, and cocklebur annual.

6. July 1, 2023 – for wild sunflower annual and poison hemlock.

7. October 2, 2023 – all thistles in the rosette stage.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that any person using county road Right-of-Way for haying or grazing are responsible for following the labeled restrictions listed on the following products used by Woodbury County Weed Commissioner: Grazon P&D, Streamline, Perspective, Method 240SL, and MSN 60.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED AND ORDERED that all weeds on county trunk and local roads and between the fence lines of such roads, whether they be noxious weeds or other weeds, shall be eradicated or otherwise destroyed, to prevent seed production, by the owner of the land adjoining the road on or before June 9, 2023.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that weeds that are not destroyed in compliance with the above order may be destroyed by the Weed Commissioner, and the costs of destruction by the Weed Commissioner, including the cost of serving notice, plus a penalty of twenty-five percent of total costs shall be assessed against the property upon which the weeds were destroyed, in the case of private lands, or against the adjoining land, in the case of weeds on county roads. Landowners are to contact Weed Commissioner and notify him if there are areas that should not be sprayed with herbicides.

SO RESOLVED this 11th day of April, 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

________________________

Matthew A. Ung, Chairperson

ATTEST: _________________

Patrick F. Gill, Woodbury County Auditor

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 20, 2023