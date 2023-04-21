Wren Smith

Wren Denise Smith, age 66, of Holstein, Iowa passed away peacefully Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, SD surrounded by her loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the First Church of Christ of Cherokee with Pastor David Hall officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Wren Denise Smith (Lill) was born July 17, 1956 at Lutheran Hospital in Sioux City, IA to Lloyd and Dorothy (Stange) Lill. She grew up in Cushing, IA and graduated from Eastwood High School. Following graduation she attended LeMars Beauty College in LeMars, IA.

Wren was united in marriage to the love of her life, Dennis Smith, on August 3, 1975 at the Lutheran Church in Holstein, IA. During their first ten years of marriage Wren and Dennis enjoyed playing tennis, camping, fishing, and being part of the archery club at Briar & Bow in Sioux City, IA

After ten years of wedded bliss, they decided to start a family. Sarah Mae was born October 29, 1985 and Lucas was born October 8, 1987. Wren enjoyed supporting Sarah and Lucas in their numerous school activities and never missed an event, whether it was sports, music or speech and drama.

Wren wore many hats. Wren worked in a couple of local beauty shops early on after cosmetology school and also taught piano lessons, along with helping Dennis farm. She spent countless hours walking beans and corn with Dennis and their kids as they farmed organically for over thirty years. Wren and Dennis also raised whole-sale perennials for Bomgaars, Earl-May, and other mom and pop stores for twenty years. Over the last twenty years you would have seen Wren working around the River Valley school district in various places; she could be found accompanying for music students, cleaning as a janitor, or making meals in the kitchen.

When not working, Wren held many offices in her local PEO chapter and also spent many evenings playing cards, (or socializing rather) with her card club gals. Many laughs were shared and stories told with their small group of friends and they occasionally let the men join in the fun. Wren also enjoyed playing volleyball on a league in Washta. Wren was very active in the church. She helped with VBS, Bible buddies, led the worship team and was involved in the boys home at Midwest Christian Services in Peterson, IA.

One of Wren’s biggest loves outside of her family was her love for music. She was raised in a musical family as her parents passed on their talents to Wren and her brother Dean. She led worship at her home church and accompanied numerous students over the years with their vocal and instrumental solos. Her talent of singing and playing the piano/organ was unmatched and over her musical career she played and/or sang for over 287 gigs, whether it was weddings or funerals. Her music provided happiness and comfort to many over the years.

In her later years, Wren enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and most importantly her loving husband Dennis. Wren loved the time she had with her grandkids. She enjoyed traveling and watching her oldest grandson Houston play hockey whenever she could and even in her days where she couldn’t travel, she would still watch from home. She also loved her craft time with Eden and Callen and playing with them always put a smile on her face. Wren spent her final year battling an aggressive form of cancer that took a lot of things from her but it could never take her faith and her love for family and friends.

Wren is survived by her husband Dennis Smith of Holstein, IA; daughter Sarah Smith (Lindsey Gethmann) of Spencer, IA; son Lucas (Lyndsey) Smith of Sioux City, IA; three grandchildren Houston Smith, Eden Smith, and Callen Smith; sister-in-law Zoann Smith of Correctionville, IA; sister-in-law Charlene Lill of Hawarden, IA; brother-in-law Dean (Elma) Smith of Newton, IA; sister-in-law Linda (Rich) Hefner of Cushing, IA; sister-in-law Nyla (Gary) Wright of Spirit Lake, IA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Wren was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her mother and father-in-law; her brother Dean Lill and brother-in-law Michael Smith.