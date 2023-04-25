Brian M. Treptow, 47, of Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii, died on December 15, 2022, while piloting a nighttime MedEvac mission with two nurses from Maui, when their plane crashed into the ocean. Sadly, all three lives were lost.

Brian was born in Minneapolis, MN, in 1975 to Richard and Lorna Treptow. He was a 1994 graduate of Wayzata High School (MN) and graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1999 with a degree in business.

He spent several years working at Eric’s Bikes in the Twin Cities until he found his life’s work in aviation. In 2009, Brian became a helicopter pilot and instructor, and was a tour pilot in Hawaii, Alaska, and Florida, and flew crews and supplies to oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

As a fixed wing pilot, he served as Captain or First Officer for regional airlines and cargo companies, flying aircraft ranging from Learjets to Boeing 737s. His love for the Hawaiian Islands brought him to Maui to fly MedEvac missions transporting patients to the hospital in Honolulu from the other islands.

Brian had an adventurous spirit and traveled through much of Europe, Central and South America, Cuba, Iceland, Tahiti, Bali, Thailand, New Zealand, and Australia. He was a snowboarder, mountain biker, kayaker, sailor, surfer, and held both a Master Dive license and USCG ship captain’s license.

In 2010, Brian fell in love with fellow adventurer, Heidi Siefkas, and together they traveled, hiked, biked, camped, and explored the world. Brian was one of the most unpretentious, friendly, fun, energetic, and generous people one could meet.

Loved by many, Brian’s home was often the gathering place for other pilots stationed on the islands. Brian also was grounded in his Christian faith and lived out his faith toward others with love, service, thoughtfulness, kindness, and grace.

While Brian’s life was lost to this world and to so many who cherished him, his family is comforted by wonderful memories, the thoughts and prayers of dear friends, and most of all by knowing Brian’s place is now in heaven through the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

Brian is survived by the love of his life, Heidi Siefkas, and her father, Jim Siefkas (HI), Brian’s parents, Richard and Lorna Treptow (IN and MN), Richard’s wife, Linda Sue Treptow, his sisters, Lesley Hackett (Steve) (MN), and Linda Biery (Kent) (PA), and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be two celebrations of his life – one at his childhood cabin in Battle Lake, MN, on July 8 and a second on his favorite island of Kauai on December 2. The family can provide details closer to the memorial dates. For more information, email RTreptow@aol.com.

Memorials may be sent to: Bikes4Kids (fb4k.com), or FCA Surf (fcasurf.org).