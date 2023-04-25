Jack E. Fulton, 74 of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at a hospital in Omaha, with his wife at his side.

Services will be held at 11:30am Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery, with Military Honors provided by the United States Army and American Legion Post 662.Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jack was born February 20, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Eugene and Mary (Henderson) Fulton. In 1967 he graduated from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa.

Jack enlisted into the United States Army in 1968 and served in Korea and Germany, receiving an honorable discharge in 1971.

He went on to continue his education at WITCC, for his welding degree, graduating in 1972.

Jack worked at Missouri Valley Steel and the Sioux City Foundry as a welder. Jack married Pamela Uhl on September 19, 1975. He also worked at Fimco in North Sioux for 14 years and at the Bomgaars Warehouse in Sioux City before retiring in 2020.

Jack attended many Classic Car Shows, and was an avid fan of car racing, including NASCAR, Funny Cars, and Sprint Cars. Jack enjoyed going to sales and auctions, his favorite charity was the Mitten and Shoe Party at Goodwill which he volunteered and participated in for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife Pam, four brothers: Tom (Peggy) Fulton, Tim (Diane) Fulton, Jay Fulton, Tracy Fulton, two sisters, Judy Hinch, and Joanne (Bill) Lawson.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Fulton, and sister, Janice Brown.