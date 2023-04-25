Kingsley City Council Minutes –April 17, 2023

Kingsley City Council

April 17, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on April 17, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle. The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Ordinance #271 (Concerning Dallas Thompson’s request for a rezone from Residential to Agricultural). Motion to introduce Ordinance #271 by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive three readings by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #271 by Rolling, seconded by Beelner. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Ordinance #272 (Concerning Todd & Paula Roling’s request for a rezone from Residential to Commercial). Motion to introduce Ordinance #272 by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to waive three readings by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried. Motion to adopt Ordinance #272 by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson. Roll call vote: Rolling, aye; Beelner, aye; Jasperson, aye; Bohle, aye. Motion carried.

Open ditch on Burlington St. between 1st and 2nd Streets was discussed. Still need costs for materials and labor. Motion to adjourn by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

