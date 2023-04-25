Kingsley City Council — Ordinances 271 & 272

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 271

An Ordinance changing the zoning from R-1 to Agriculture for the following described property:

A parcel of land located in part of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., all being located within the corporate limits of the Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, and more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest (NW) corner of the SE¼ of said Section 19; thence S 00°20’30” E along the West line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 726.00 feet to a point on the SW corner of existing Kingsley Cemetery Association tract of land and the point of beginning of this description; thence continuing S 00°20’30” E along said West line for a distance of 592.87 feet to the SW corner of said NW¼ of the SE¼, said corner being 50.00 feet West and 20.00 feet North of the NW corner of Block 24, Payne and Wormley’s Addition to said Town of Kingsley; thence N 89°56’28” E along the South line of said NW¼ of the SE¼ for a distance of 658.90 feet (previously recorded as East, 659.05 feet) to the SW corner of North View Addition to said Town of Kingsley; then N 00°28’30” W along the West line of said North View Addition for 591.63 feet (previously recorded as N 0°28½’ W, 591.97 feet) to the NW corner of said Addition and also being on the South line of said cemetery tract; thence N 89°57’00” W along the South line of said cemetery tract to the point of beginning, containing a total of 8.95 acres, inclusive of 0.45 acre of existing public roadway easement. Said parcel may be subject to any and all other easements of record; EXCEPT

The North 315.75 feet of the West 460.09 feet (both measured at right angles) of a Parcel of Land (previously described in a Plat of Survey, Recorded as Document #2014-4300 in the Office of the Plymouth County Recorder), all in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 90 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Town of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa. Contains a total of 3.34 Acres, inclusive of a Public Roadway Easement of 0.24 Acres and is further subject to any and all other Easements, be they of Record or not.

For this Survey, the West line of the NW1/4 SE1/4 of said Section 19 is assumed to bear S 00°20’30” E.

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Ordinance No. 271 is as follows:

Section 1. Rezoning Real Estate from R-1 to Agriculture. The following areas are being changed as to zoning:

from R-1 to Agriculture.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 17th day of April, 2023.

First Reading: April 17, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 27, 2023

City of Kingsley

ORDINANCE NO. 272

An Ordinance changing the zoning from R-1 to C-1 for the following described property:

The East Ninety-five feet of the following description:

Part of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section Thirty (30), Township Ninety (90) North, Range Forty-three (43) West of the 5th P.M., Plymouth, County, Iowa, described as follows:

AND

Be it ordained and enacted by the City Council of the City of Kingsley, Plymouth County, Iowa, as follows:

Ordinance No. 272 is as follows:

Section 1. Rezoning Real Estate from R-1 to C. The following areas are being changed as to zoning:

The East Ninety-five feet of the following description:

Part of the Southwest (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) of Section Thirty (30), Township Ninety (90) North, Range Forty-three (43) West of the 5th P.M., Plymouth, County, Iowa, described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred (200) feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said Railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence Southerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Two hundred Eight and 71/100 (208.71) feet to the point of beginning of this description. Thence Easterly on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) feet, thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet; thence Westerly on a line parallel with the center of said Railway Two Hundred Forty-one and 71/100 (241.71) Feet to the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼), thence Northerly on the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) Ninety (90) Feet to the Point of Beginning of this description.

AND

Beginning at a point on the West line of Said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 200 Feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of the Chicago and North Western Railway as said railway is constructed and operated over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼); thence easterly on a line parallel with and 200 feet distant, Southerly, at right angles from the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet; thence Southerly on a line parallel with the West line of said Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 Feet; thence West on a line parallel with the center line of said Railway 241.71 feet to West line of Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northeast Quarter (NE ¼) 208.71 feet to place of beginning, containing 1.16 acres more or less.

This is subject to any rights of way the public may have in a strip of land for public highway extending across the West side of said land herein described.

from R-1 to C-1.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. When Effective. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed and approved by the City of Kingsley Council on the 17th day of April, 2023.

First Reading: April 17, 2023

Second Reading: waived

Third Reading: waived

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest:

/s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

