Lawton-Bronson School Board — Notice of Meeting (Redistricting)

Lawton-Bronson Community School

NOTICE AND CALL OF PUBLIC MEETING

Governmental Body: The Board of Directors of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District, Iowa

Date of Meeting: May 11, 2023

Time of Meeting: 7:00 P.M.

Place of Meeting: Jr./Sr. High School Library -— 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA, 51030

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the above-mentioned governmental body will meet at the date, time, and place above set out. The tentative agenda is as follows:

• Action by resolution to reduce from five director districts to four director districts with one at-large director, adjust director district boundaries and method of election following 2020 decennial census.

This notice is given at the direction of the Board President pursuant to Chapter 21, Code of Iowa, and the local rules of said governmental body.

Mercedees Miller, Secretary,

Board of Directors of the Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 27, 2023