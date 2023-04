Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — April 10, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, April 10th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Streck, Kennedy, and Hamann

Others: Six guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting and budget hearing to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.

There were no questions regarding the published budget so Wimmer adjourned the hearing at 7:01 PM.

II. Communications

Tiffany DeRocher, Special Education Teacher, presented the Big Opportunities Summer Program, which will help students that have experienced trauma.

III. Consent Agenda

Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

General $205,429.61; Management $4,618.92; PPEL $3,262.45; Activity $37,324.88; Hot Lunch $33,668.26; Infrastructure $25,748.64; Extra & Hourly Pay $170,322.21

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following resignations: Jeremiah Horacek, middle school language arts teacher; Tim Kunze, middle school business teacher; Steven Schaffer, PE teacher and wrestling/MS track and field coach;

Kayla Green, 2nd Grade teacher in Mapleton; Taylor Van Vliet, Middle School Language Arts teacher; and Justin Kahl, head football coach and summer weight lifting supervisor; and the following hirings:

Corey Dose to become head cross country coach, Taylor Jansen to become assistant girls’ golf coach, Jacob Burger, HS P.E., and Kelsey Burger, HS Math. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Approval of 23-24 School Calendar Adjustment – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the adjustments to the 23-24 school calendar. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

C. Approval of 2023-2024 Budget – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the 23-24 budget as published. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Approval of Fall Coaching Contracts for 23-24 – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the 23-24 fall coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

E. Board Policy 407.1 – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to approve the change to board policy 407.1, which updates state mileage rate of $0.50 per mile for reimbursement when using personal vehicles for school purposes. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Classified Staff Handbook – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the classified staff handbook changes as discussed. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

G. Certified Staff Handbook – Hamann moved and Kennedy seconded to table this item until May. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

H. Sale of District Equipment – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the sale of district equipment presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

I. E-Rate Technology Bids – Kennedy moved and Hamann seconded to table this item until May. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

J. Preschool Project – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the preschool project as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

K. Deposit Policy 701.1 – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to change the deposit policy 701.1 to a maximum of $10,000,000. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Discussion Items

A. District Boundaries

B. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year

C. School Branding

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators and Designated Person for Asbestos

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – TBD

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:29 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

MVAO BOARD BILLS 4/10/23

GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY PC LEGAL 192.00

ANAHEIM HILTON TRAVEL 1,245.80

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 4,378.48

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIR 18.00

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 10.67

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 293.54

BEESON, RHONDA REIMBURSEMENT 10.00

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 66.85

BOB AND GINNY PETERSON FOUNDATION REIMBURSEMENT 3,000.00

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 7.68

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 134.99

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 180.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 2,862.12

CENTURYLINK PHONE 387.36

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 0.00

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 21,509.06

CLAIM AID MEDICAID BILLING 121.47

COLLINS, BILL REIMBURSEMENT 26.83

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS SUPPLIES 2,421.17

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 566.34

DHS CASHIER 1ST FL MEDICAID 11,077.61

DREY-PAULSEN, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 25.72

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 244.42

FAST BREAK WINDSHIELD REPAIR REPAIRS 740.00

FIRST SECURITY BANK CHANGE BAG 150.00

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 629.78

HAMMAN, AMY REIMBURSEMENT 80.00

HEARTLAND TIRE TIRES 1,878.56

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL THE SUPPLIES 4,208.12

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS REGISTRATION 350.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 98.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 99.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS TESTING 1,768.00

JAGER, PATRICIA REIMBURSEMENT 118.00

JEI ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 225.00

JESSEN AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIES 270.61

JESSEN, ZOE REIMBURSEMENT 15.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 3,490.50

JOSTENS GRADUATION SUPPLIES 1,643.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 19.36

KENDALL HUNT SUPPLIES 185.60

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 144.45

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 380.38

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 683.64

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 328.35

LEFEBVRE, MICHAELA REIMBURSEMENT 126.94

MAC’S CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 1,133.36

MAPLETON BP FUEL 825.26

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 2,489.45

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 307.81

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 17.10

MASTERS, RACHEL REIMBURSEMENT 115.85

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 245.04

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. DRUG TESTING 175.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 644.24

MID AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEMICAL SUPPLIES 4,651.24

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 10.00

MORGAN, KERA REIMBURSEMENT 9.24

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 351.80

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 6,749.33

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 4,463.00

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 301.80

PAPER CORPORATION, THE PAPER 4,141.84

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 46.61

PITSCO EDUCATION SUPPLIES 3,495.00

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 788.08

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. SUPPLIES 3,617.50

RIVER VALLEY CSD OPEN ENROLLMENT 22,728.21

RIVERSIDE INSIGHTS SUPPLIES 945.89

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 112.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 395.30

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIR BOOK FAIR 1,930.82

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 110.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 25.00

SIGN EXPRESSIONS SUPPLIES 2,143.80

THEOBALD, JEANIE REIMBURSEMENT 250.00

THIES, LISA REIMBURSEMENT 35.00

TOTEM PD SUPPLIES 1,295.00

TOWNSEND PRESS BOOK CENTER SUPPLIES 295.18

UHL, AMBER REIMBURSEMENT 4.62

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 68,019.51

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 1,475.00

UNITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL REGISTRATION 2,552.75

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 138.55

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 80.40

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 158.22

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 315.36

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 259.46

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. SERVICES 320.79

Fund Total: 205,429.61

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,618.92

Fund Total: 4,618.92

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 1,425.00

RSCHOOLTODAY SUPPLIES 446.25

SIGN EXPRESSIONS SUPPLIES 1,391.20

Fund Total: 3,262.45

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP. SUPPLIES 961.65

ANAHEIM HILTON TRAVEL 2,491.60

ARROWWOOD RESORT TRAVEL 750.88

BPA IOWA ASSOCIATION REGISTRATION 121.00

BREYFOGLE, SCOTT OFFICIAL 200.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 1,577.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 1,094.21

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 581.56

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 225.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 2,854.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 136.00

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 2,337.13

IOWA QUIZ BOWL LEAGUE ENTRY FEE 155.00

KOVARNA, DAVID REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

LEWIS CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 311.45

LIDDERDALE COUNTRY STORE INC. SUPPLIES 5,150.00

MASTERS OF MUSIC SUPPLIES 500.00

MOUNT MARTY UNIVERSITY ENTRY FEE 300.00

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 400.00

OABCIG CSD ENTRY FEE 225.00

PAULSEN, ROBERT REIMBURSEMENT 602.08

SADLER, JILL REIMBURSEMENT 435.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 14.62

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 3,953.00

SCHOLL, JORDAN REIMBURSEMENT 1,702.78

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK PETTY CASH 53.00

SMELTZER, BRIAN REIMBURSEMENT 342.23

STALEY’S FOOD SERVICE INC. GOLD CLUB DINNER 3,105.00

STRATEGIC PRINT SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 273.75

TEAM EXPRESS SUPPLIES 344.75

TIREVOLD, LEA REIMBURSEMENT 2,523.32

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA ENTRY FEE 230.00

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 3,153.87

WOODBINE CSD ENTRY FEE 170.00

Fund Total: 37,324.88

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ANTHON MINI MART FUEL 4.99

CLAUSEN, JACLYNN REIMBURSEMENT 167.20

KEMPS SUPPLIES 2,669.50

LEITZ, MATT REIMBURSEMENT 630.00

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 30,152.48

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 44.09

Fund Total: 33,668.26

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX

CHARACTER STRONG, LLC SERVICES 3,636.06

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 3,637.67

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,605.15

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. SERVICES 3,978.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICE 4,744.78

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 226.00

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 5,405.98

SHANE’S GLASS & MORE GLASS 515.00

WILLOW VALE GOLF CLUB RENT 2,000.00

Fund Total: 25,748.64

