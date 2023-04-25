Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — April 11, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 11, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on April 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 4/11/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the March 28, 2023 Motion Carried. There was no meeting on April 4, 2023.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 4/4/23 and payroll on 3/31/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #041123-1, a TIF advance resolution for the Plymouth Co. Wind UR Area. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing at 10 am for the Plymouth County FY 2023-24 budget. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

No public comment was received in writing or to the Board members via phone calls. No members from the public were present.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to close the public budget hearing at 10:03 pm. All votes aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the Elected Official Salary Resolution #041123-2 for FY 2023-24 as presented. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded Meis, to approve Resolution #041123-3, for the approval of the FY 2023-24 budget. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Riley Gibson of Summit Carbon Solutions was present to provide a project update to the Board of Supervisors regarding their carbon pipeline.

John Thomas, Project Manager was present from Hungry Canyons Alliance to provide an updated to the Board of Supervisors.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a parcel split in the NW ¼ NW ¼ Section 8 of Grant Township, owned by Russel Schmidt and deeding to the Farmers Coop in Craig, without needing to produce a minor subdivision for the split and with splitting the land via a survey and deed as presented by Al Fagan. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a parcel split in the SE ¼ SW ¼ Section 23 of Perry Township, owned by David Frank, without needing to produce a minor subdivision for the split and may split the land via a survey and deed as presented by Al Fagan. Motion Carried.

Motion be Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the Recorder’s quarterly report from January to March 2023 as presented by Jolynn Goodchild, Plymouth Co. Recorder. Motion Carried.

Harry Finch of Invenergy was present to share information regarding the proposed zoning changes regarding wind farms in Plymouth County.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Westel Communications in Section 26/27 in Meadow Township and various locations in Garfield and Elkhorn Township along with the IDOT crossings. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit for a tile crossing in Section 29/32 of Elgin Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 19/30 of Stanton Township on 260th St. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve a contract for LC-133230 with Richards Construction Co. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the STBG programming agreement for project FM-CO75(137). Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Plymouth County Secondary Road FY 2023-24 Budget and five-year Construction program. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to adjourn the Board of Supervisors meeting at 12:12 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-4-2023

Access Systems copier contract 478.21

City of Akron UTILITIES 129.40

Akron Hometowner publications 938.09

Anthony Plumbing plumbing 425.00

APCO International membership 76.00

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 8611.60

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Lonnie Bohlke postage, cell phone 49.24

Bomgaars supplies 319.56

Erica Brodersen postage 5.40

Budden Plumbing, Heating Pride group kitchen reno 935.85

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Campbell’s Electric repairs 402.10

Casey’s fuel 5261.87

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 5973.25

Chase Eickholt MEAL 12.50

Colloco rent assistance 200.00

Comtech Solacom 911 system maintenance 8703.81

Cornhusker International PARTS 404.82

Cost Advisory Services cost allocation plan 4125.00

Culligan Water refrigerator 1071.99

CWD food supplies 1178.19

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Dell Marketing computers 13697.37

Des Moines Stamp ink pads 68.50

Dixon Construction construction project 46245.37

DLT Solutions EQUIPMENT 3182.43

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 227.36

Family Crisis Center funding allocation 6000.00

Hunter Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Matt Fedders dive team work comp 1.00

Stacey Feldman supplies, cell phone 137.74

Floyd River Materials GRANULAR 3836.17

Floyd Valley Hospital community health 37407.50

Forestry Suppliers clothing 769.76

Frontier phone 1806.32

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 128.08

Govconnection office supplies 229.35

Grainger SAFETY 492.80

Hardware Hank supplies 88.96

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Jamie Hauser mileage 129.69

Cole Heissel dive team work comp 1.00

Cheryl Heissel dive team work comp 1.00

Zach Holtgrewe MEALS 17.97

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Hundertmark PARTS 122.83

ICRA certification 20.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. annual due 694.00

Iowa Co Recorder’s Assoc ICRA school 100.00

Iowa Information Inc. subscription 29.00

ISACA 2023 dues 250.00

I-State Truck Center FILTERS 136.11

Jack’s Uniforms uniforms 724.90

Jami L. Johnson depo cancellation fee 125.00

Joel Johnson dive team work comp 1.00

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 1573.14

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.50

Knife River ASPHALT CONCRETE 713.70

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber repairs 948.45

City of Le Mars water 75.43

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 8186.24

Lowes supplies 1513.25

Alan Lucken postage 50.40

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

MCI phone 9.86

Menards supplies 309.85

MidAmerican Energy utilities 951.04

Tom Mullally dive team work comp 1.00

National Pen office supplies 408.90

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 514.25

Shawn Olson supplies 414.19

One Office Solutions office supplies 263.39

Oneida County Sheriff service 50.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Kyle Petersen meals 137.35

Plymouth Co Employees insurance reimbursements 18402.26

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 56134.56

Plymouth Co. EMS Assoc rural grant 1896.89

Premier Communications 2nd ave fiber 3303.89

Ray’s Saw Sharpening OUTSIDE SERVICE 303.60

Darin Raymond misc. reimbursements 169.50

Northwest REC power radio 1117.72

City of Remsen UTILITIES 1173.71

Safe Place FY 22-23 allocation 15000.00

Cheryl Sandbulte mileage 73.51

Steve Schnepf cell phone allowance 90.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 68.75

Rebecca Socknat TTX supplies 81.44

Solutions hardware/software 14496.67

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 153.34

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 704.13

Jessica Struve dive team work comp 1.00

Matt Struve cell phone allowance 90.00

Jeff Te Brink cell phone allowance 90.00

The Supply Cache trauma kit/fire ppe 220.03

TK Elevator Corp elevator service 538.41

Total Motors parts 380.82

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 31.71

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 93.50

Jaycee Vander Berg misc reimbursements 219.69

Jamie VanderHelm dive team work comp 1.00

Verizon cell phone services 1359.19

Wal-Mart supplies 829.75

Loren Weiler dive team work comp 1.00

WesTel Remsen trunkline 324.32

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 30.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile services 6751.00

Zep Manufacturing SHOP SUPPLIES 555.69

Ziegler Inc. motor grader 298177.20

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 27, 2023