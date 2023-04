River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — April 18, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

04/18/2023 — 06:30 PM

Board Room | Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Ted Mammen, Board Member

Sharleen Duncan, Vice-President

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

A. FY2024 School Budget Hearing

5. Consent Items

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

A. Agenda

B. Minutes of prior meeting

Correction to the minutes of the March 20, 2023 meeting E. Approved the 21-22 Audit Report previously recorded as the 22-23 Audit

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Account

3. Lunch Fund

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Curriculum Director’s Report

2. Activity Director’s Report

3. PK-5 Principal’s Report

4. 6-12 Principal’s Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

B. Resignations

Approve the resignations as presented.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

C. Agreement with the Non-Certified Staff

I would recommend approving the agreement with the non-certified staff.

Motion made by: Ted Mammen

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

D. FY2024 School Budget

Approve the fiscal year 2024 school budget as proposed, with a tax rate of 11.18118

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

E. Athletic Sharing Agreement – Baseball

Approve a sharing agreement with RSM, for baseball, for the summer of 2023.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

The board discussed the district’s policies on student behaviors and the current PBIS strategies being used. They also discussed the current positions the district has available for the upcoming school year.

11. Adjournment

The meeting was adjourned at 7:27 pm.

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting:

Bobbi Dewitt – Yes

Ted Mammen – Yes

Sharleen Duncan – Yes

Jessica Wilson – Yes

APRIL BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES RENDERED 174.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 5th place ribbons 20.06

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

BRUS, JOEL MILEAGE REIMB AD CONFERENCE 231.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF RV SHOP BUILDING 261.97

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING WATER UNIT RENTAL 249.75

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BUS INSPECTIONS 700.00

EVANS, TISH SPRING CONFERENCE REIMB 185.32

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS IASB MEMBERSHIP DUES FY 2023-2024 1,850.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET MARCH 359.65

IOWA INFORMATION INC. THE MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION MARCH 420.12

JACOBS ELECTRIC HIS KILN INSTALL 849.03

JOHNSON PROPANE INC CREDIT MEMO 2,640.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC OIL MIX 157.58

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

LAUNCH PAD Field Trip expenses 156.00

MACGILL SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLIES FREIGHT CHARGE 53.89

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 14.00

MENARDS albaster mini blind 30” x 72” 92.98

MID-STEP SERVICES MAR SPED SERVICES PB 19,845.00

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL 2,337.35

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

RAU, JENNIFER 3/30 87.36

REINKING, LINDY March Mileage 137.76

RICK’S SEPTIC SERVICE WASH BAY TANK 300.00

RICKS COMPUTERS HDMI Cable 6,545.75

SANITARY SERVICES SANITARY SERVICES WASHTA MARCH 246.00

SCHOLASTIC BOOK FAIRS – 8 book fair money 2,765.53

SECURE SHRED SOLUTIONS SECURE SHRED 52.00

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SUBURBAN REPAIR 6,097.19

STILL MAGNOLIA DELIVERY CHARGE 100.00

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL PEST CONTROL CVILLE 225.00

TROPHY DEPOT OTHER CHARGES 184.50

VISA SPRING CONFERENCE P MEADOWS 625.63

VOLLMAR MOTORS VEHICLE KEY REPAIR 229.76

WARDS NATURAL SCIENCE ESTABLISH Preserved bullfrogs 144.46

WASHTA, CITY OF MINIMUM SEWER CHARGE 609.39

WOODBURY CENTRAL CSD FALL 22 CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT 1,056.37

Fund Total: 50,139.74

Checking Account Total: 50,139.74

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Yuanhe Jumbo Giant Playing Card Deck, 8X 28.66

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO CSD chaperone cost of conference 145.00

PromNite Prom Wristband-Script Prom and Year with 428.00

WITT, MARGARET PLAY SUPPLIES 135.14

Fund Total: 736.80

Checking Account Total: 736.80

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

BRYAN ROCK PRODUCTS INC RED BALL DIAMOND 5,331.80

RICKS COMPUTERS ACER C733 LCD 594.00

Fund Total: 5,925.80

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CARDIS FENCE & IRON CO GATE WORK ON FENCE 500.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS SNOW REMOVAL FOR WASHTA AND CVILLE 3/23 1,312.50

GFC LEASING COPY MACHINE LEASE 908.41

GORDON FLESCH TONER 2,568.64

QUALITY TELECOMMUNICATIONS BELL SYSTEM 3,119.46

RICKS COMPUTERS ‘22-23 QTR 3 CONTRACTED HOURS..6,000.00

Fund Total: 14,409.01

Checking Account Total: 20,334.81

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION UTILITY BRUSH 9.50

HILL, KAYLA lunch account reimbursement 2.35

Fund Total: 11.85

Checking Account Total: 11.85

APRIL 2023 ADDITIONAL BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Whiteboards 231.41

ANC DBA LONG LINES MARCH 2023 319.85

BLOSMO, JASON PHONE STIPEND 50.00

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS COMPUTER HOOK UP 966.15

DUNWELL LLC HVAC REAPIR – LOOP FLUSHED/FILTERS CHGD 22,457.34

EAGLE RIDGE CORPORATE SERVICES INC January to June admin of 125 cafeteria 90.00

Electronic Contracting Company Omaha FIRE ALARM REPAIR/INSPECTIONS 2,040.00

FRONTIER MARCH WASHTA LANDLINE 501.98

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 1ST SEM SPED BILLING ‘22-’23 7,109.52

GORDON FLESCH BLACK TONER FOR LIBRARY/TEACHER LOUNGE 452.22

IOWA TESTING PROGRAMS ISASP 2023 856.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC 1250 GAL @ 1.6 2,000.00

JOHNSON, JOHNNIE PHONE STIPEND 15.34

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC Oil filters 250.70

KNAACK, CHARLES PHONE STIPEND 20.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 237.66

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 57.51

MENARDS 2X4 LED TROFFER 5700 LM 179.76

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE 12,370.02

NEW COOP FUEL FEB ‘23..2,224.28

NORTHWEST AEA FLI decodable student books 209.92

PARROTT, DONALD REIMBURSEMENT FOR INSTRUCTIONAL SUPPLIES 99.75

PETERSEN OIL COMPANY DIESEL FUEL-WASHTA 3,434.85

PHILLIPS, NOAH PHONE STIPEND 50.00

SAMS CLUB AA Batteries 95.76

TRIPLE C PEST CONTROL CVILLE PEST CONTROL 150.00

VISA SBO CONFERENCE REGISTRATION 320.00

Fund Total: 56,790.02

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 398.50

Fund Total: 398.50

Checking Account Total: 57,188.52

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

CORRECTIONVILLE GOLF CLUB GOLF COURSE RENTAL ‘23..1,000.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 2023 TRACK MEET 200.00

IHSSA ALL STATE INDIVIDUAL ENTRY-UNI 33.00

KMK APPAREL & DESIGN LLC DANCE SHIRTS 464.00

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO CONCESSIONS 853.15

SAM’S CLUB AA Batteries 26.48

Fund Total: 2,576.63

Checking Account Total: 2,576.63

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

CORN CRIB CUSTOMS 2/23 SNOW REMOVAL WASHTA 1,000.00

GFC LEASING FEB COPIER LEASE 908.41

RICKS COMPUTERS APPLE MACBOOK PRO 13.3 M2 8C CPU 10C & M 13,710.99

Fund Total: 15,619.40

Checking Account Total: 15,619.40

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ACE REFRIGERATION FULL SIZE WARMER 205.70

CORRECTIONVILLE CORNER HARDWARE KITCHEN KEYS FOR FREEZER 9.00

DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC SUPPLIES 4,341.31

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO SUPPLIES 25,889.35

WALMART kitchen griddle breakfast 53.46

Fund Total: 30,498.82

Checking Account Total: 30,498.82

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 27, 2023