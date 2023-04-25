Steven D. Diamond, 71, passed away at his home with his wife by his side in Prescott, AZ on his birthday April 3, 2023. Steve was born on April 3, 1952 and was a graduate of the Anthon-Oto Class of 1970.

At Steve’s request no services will be held.

Steve was a U.S. Air Force, Vietnam Era veteran, and was stationed at Karat AFB, Thailand performing aircraft maintenance for planes flying missions in Vietnam.

Steve was a member of the American Legion, McNiff Post, Anthon.

In 1971, Steve married Mary Lynn Dixon and after his time in the Air Force, Steve and Mary moved to Spokane, WA, where they ran their own business and raised their family.

Steve is survived by his wife, Deborah Diamond, Prescott, AZ; his three children, Jennifer Lindberg and her husband Randy, W. Lafayette, IN; Ryan Diamond and his wife Sarah, Rosalia, WA; Lindsey Strait and her husband JR, Cheney, WA; his father, Ralph Diamond, Anthon, IA; sister, Susan Wilson and husband Steve, Anthon, IA; brother, Rick Diamond and wife Lori, Moville, IA., four grandchildren, Brandon (Jen), Audrey (Jen), Alayna (Ryan), and Barrett (Lindsey).

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Delores Diamond, Anthon, IA.

A beloved father, son, and brother, memories of Steve will be with us always.