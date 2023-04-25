Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Legislative Roundtable (April 7, 2023)
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
APRIL 7, 2023
SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE ROUNDTABLE WITH SUPERVISORS
The Special Legislative Roundtable with Supervisors met on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Mark Nahra, County Engineer, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.
The special meeting was called to order. Introductions were made.
Attendees:
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors
Matthew Ung
Jeremy Taylor
Ketih Radig
Dan Bittinger II
Mark Nelson
Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
Craig Anderson
Don Kass
Monona County Board of Supervisors
Vince Phillips
Bo Fox
Iowa House
Tom Jeneary — District 3
Jacob Bossman — District 14
Bob Henderson — District 2
J.D. Scholten — District 1
Iowa Senate
Kevin Alons — District 7
County Supervisors led dialogue on the following:
Property Tax Rates: sustainability, potential freezes, long term budgeting. Copy filed.
Infrastructure Bonds: referendums for repair, thresholds, historic preservation
Voter Options: district plans, voter choices, appointments & special elections
Workforce Development Boards: What is the intent from state departments?
Pipeline Projects: eminent domain, legislative assistance, local ordinances
State Legislators led dialogue regarding bill updates.
The meeting adjourned. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.
Published in The Record
Thursday, April 27, 2023