Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Legislative Roundtable (April 7, 2023)

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 7, 2023

SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE ROUNDTABLE WITH SUPERVISORS

The Special Legislative Roundtable with Supervisors met on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Ung, and Radig. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Mark Nahra, County Engineer, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The special meeting was called to order. Introductions were made.

Attendees:

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Matthew Ung

Jeremy Taylor

Ketih Radig

Dan Bittinger II

Mark Nelson

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

Craig Anderson

Don Kass

Monona County Board of Supervisors

Vince Phillips

Bo Fox

Iowa House

Tom Jeneary — District 3

Jacob Bossman — District 14

Bob Henderson — District 2

J.D. Scholten — District 1

Iowa Senate

Kevin Alons — District 7

County Supervisors led dialogue on the following:

Property Tax Rates: sustainability, potential freezes, long term budgeting. Copy filed.

Infrastructure Bonds: referendums for repair, thresholds, historic preservation

Voter Options: district plans, voter choices, appointments & special elections

Workforce Development Boards: What is the intent from state departments?

Pipeline Projects: eminent domain, legislative assistance, local ordinances

State Legislators led dialogue regarding bill updates.

The meeting adjourned. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, April 27, 2023