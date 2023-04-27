| logout
Bob’s DSM Bulletin (April 14, 2023)
Bills that passed the House this week:
- SF 183 – Maximum employment age for certain city public safety positions
- SF 193 – Removal of human remains by person other than a funeral director
- SF 315 – Raw milk
- SF 388 – Conflicts between federal funding and the office of the chief information officer
- SF 399 – Registration and regulation of spray pads, swimming pools, and spas
- SF 494 – Public assistance program oversight
- SF 519 – Electronic registration renewal of off-road utility vehicles
- SF 527 – Vehicles of excessive size and weight
- SF 549 – Captive insurance companies
- HF 351 – Adoption tax credit
- HF 352 – Entity-level taxation election for pass-through entities and allowing a partner or shareholder to claim a credit against the individual income tax
- HF 353 – Exemption for certain property classified as agricultural based on levee and drainage district assessments
- HF 461 – Boiler inspections
- HF 572 – Prohibiting use of remotely piloted aircraft flying over certain property
- HF 651 – Ownership of dogs
- HF 654 – Carrying, transportation, and possession of weapons
- HF 663 – Authority to postpone an annual tax sale
- HF 666 – Programs and regulations administered and enforced by the department of agriculture and land stewardship
- HF 670 – Veterinary medicine
- HF 671 – Professional counselors licensure compact
- HF 672 – Permanent teaching licensure
- HF 674 – Registration and titling of motor vehicles
- HF 675 – Money transmission services
- HF 677 – Native winery retail alcohol licenses
- HF 680 – Allowing counties to collect a fee for issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses and nonoperator’s identification cards to persons who reside outside the county
- HF 683 – Excise tax imposed on handling of grain
- HF 685 – Medicaid program
- HF 688 – Rulemaking process for executive branch agencies and related matters
- HF 700 – Dairy innovation fund and program
- HF 701 – Purchase of certain law enforcement equipment
- HF 707 – State child care assistance eligibility requirements and child care provider reimbursement rates
- HF 708 – Medicaid reimbursement for services to individuals who meet nursing home level of care and are required to register as sex offenders
- HF 709 – Appropriating federal moneys made available from federal block grants and other nonstate sources following state government realignment
- HF 710 – Tax receipts on internet fantasy sports contests and sports wagering
- HF 711 – Levee and drainage districts
- HF 713 – Transactions involving used catalytic converters