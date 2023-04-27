| logout
Bob’s DSM Bulletin (April 21, 2023)
Bills that passed the House this week:
- SF 250 – Disbursements from the computer science professional development incentive fund
- SF 318 – Registered Apprenticeship Act
- SF 329 – Leaves of absence for civil employees performing state active duty, national guard duty, federal active duty, civil air patrol duty, or national disaster medical system duty
- SF 362 – Conforming statute of limitations provisions related to the fraud in assisted reproduction Act
- SF 391 – Education programs
- SF 418 – Investment of certain public funds in certain companies
- SF 478 – State auditor information access
- SF 496 – Parental rights in education
- HF 158 – Alcohol beverage control concerning product placement and inducements by manufacturers and wholesalers
- HF 358 – Eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle
- HF 474 – Placement of custody of a newborn infant under newborn safe haven Act
- HF 478 – Alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship arrangements for beer manufacturers
- HF 681 – Exempting from the sales and use tax the sales price of tangible personal property or specified digital products sold and services furnished to a county or district fair
- HF 687 – Police officers and fire fighters concerning civil service entrance evaluations and benefits for members of the municipal fire and police retirement system
- HF 703 – Hoover presidential library tax credit available against the individual and corporate income taxes, franchise tax, insurance premiums tax, and moneys and credits
- HF 714 – Merchant line franchise petition requirements
- HF 717 – Assessment and valuation of property rented or leased to certain low-income individuals and families
- HF 718 – Local government funding by modifying school district funding provisions, property tax calculation provisions, local government budgeting and bonding procedures, making transfers