Bob’s DSM Bulletin (April 6, 2023)
Below you will find a list of the bills that passed the House this week, along with links to their text on the legislative website:
- SJR 9 – Amendment to the Constitution of Iowa relating to qualifications of electors
- SF 84 – Sexual exploitation of a minor
- SF 135 – Registered interior design
- SF 197 – Licensure requirements for professional land surveyors
- SF 219 – Educational requirements for permit to perform tattooing
- SF 359 – Charging procedure for scheduled violations for exceeding weight limits on an axle or vehicle
- SF 473 – Livestock health (providing for the livestock health advisory council and livestock disease research fund)
- SF 490 – Persons authorized to receive a copy of a written accident report filed by a law enforcement officer
- SF 496 – Parental rights in education
- HF 174 – Referral of a patient by a physical therapist for diagnostic imaging
- HF 359 – Modification of bridge order issued pursuant to a previous child in need of assistance case
- HF 564 – Access to criminal history data in child in need of assistance proceedings
- HF 655 – Business organizations, including limited liability companies