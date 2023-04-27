Bob’s DSM Bulletin (March 16, 2023)

Hope you are enjoying the late winter/early spring weather! It is a bit

tricky determining which route to take back to Sioux City each week.

FVI the trip across Route 20 and down i-35 is not much more than 4

miles longer than the one down I29 and across i—80, but you’d need

to violate the speed limit on the northern route to do it in the same

time frame. Fewer hills though on Route 20.

I’m sure by now that you might have read that we have passed the

realignment bill that will consolidate 37 state agencies into 16.

Contrary to some news and objections, this is NOT a power grab by

Governor Reynolds. The Governor’s decisions on matters of these

agencies are all subject to legislative oversight as are budgetary

appropriations. This bill is projected to save the state as much as $12

million per year. This bill is primarily an administrative realignment,

not a policy realignment, though a few policies would need to be re-

done. it will also cause government to be run more efficiently once it

is in place, expediting many remedies for which citizens might be

seeking relief.

Like most of our bills, however, it is likely not perfect, but it is good. It

will probably need revisions as time goes on, but it is a good start and

something that has not been done for over 40 years. There is some

discussion that the size and scope of our state government should be

examined on a periodic basis to control unnecessary growth that is

contrary to smaller, better, and more efficiency.

A bill that I believe is an excellent bill is HF 507 which will protect

public funds from activist Environmental Social and Governance

policies. It will require that public funds act only in the best financial

interest of the fund and its beneficiaries and not make decisions

based on any political agenda. It prohibits public entities from

entering contracts with companies that participate in economic

boycotts.

Another, I believe, important educational bill was HF 370, which will

give more school board access to information. This cleans up the

code governing Iowa school boards to increase transparency and

access to information. School boards are elected officials who are

commissioned with the task of setting policies which are for the

betterment of the teaching and learning situation in schools. They

should be informed as much as possible about how teaching and

learning is happening in the schools so they can represent their

constituents properly. As of now, the code is silent on this particular

matter, and this bill clarifies the language to permit more

transparency.

We spent a large amount of time this week on the floor of the House

debating and passing a large number of bills. As I write this, we are

entering into the last floor debate of the week to consider 14 more

bills. I will not comment on those until they are passed. My clerk,

Sarah, will have all of those passed listed below for you.