Page 7 — L-B Quiz Bowl Qualifies for Nationals By Editor | April 28, 2023 | 0 Lawton-Bronson’s Quiz Bowl team again qualified for the national tournament. Full story on page 7 of The Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page One — MVAO Spanish Club Visits Costa Rica April 28, 2023 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Mary Clark’s Chicken Casserole April 14, 2023 | No Comments »