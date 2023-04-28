Senator Kevin Alons (April 21, 2023)

As I reflect on the nearing completion of my first year in the Senate, it has been quite an experience and went by very quickly. We have one week to go (assuming we finish “on time”) and have covered quite a bit of ground. Important legislation has included: school choice, parental rights, education system flexibility (especially for smaller schools), medical malpractice and commercial vehicle tort reform, and a large government restructuring bill with a goal of streamlining and improving government efficiency with cost savings as well.



Last week I discussed the upcoming topic of property tax reform, which many people are currently thinking about due to recent property assessment increase letters received in the mail. This week both the Senate and the House passed bills that use different approaches to address this topic so important to Iowa’s taxpayers. I believe the House approach was a pivot to limiting property assessment growth, while the Senate remains focused on transparency and limiting growth in government spending by calculating levy maximums after consideration of community expansion and assessment increases. While this bill passed with bipartisan support, I reiterate that I have confidence that local leadership within my district will continue to be fiscally responsible.



An additional education bill passed this Senate this week – SF 391. This bill help school districts best meet the needs of their specific schools, by making the required courses for students more flexible and allowing students to opt out of physical education if they are involved in a work-based learning program or other physical activities. Another change will eliminate the 600 student minimum threshold for a school district to enter agreements with community colleges to teach courses. This bill also makes former public librarians eligible to work within the school system.



Another bill that passed this week that garnered much attention and misinformation on Monday night and Tuesday morning was SF 542, a bill that seeks to update and improve the law related to youth employment and work study partnership with local businesses. The facts about this bill include: For all minors – identify industries that are not eligible for youth employment, such as mining, packing plants, and other dangerous occupations

For youth ages 14-15 – added flexibility for working hours for working youth, can work 2 hours later and daily hours from 4 to 6 per day (still capped at 28 hours per week while in school, 40 otherwise)

For youth ages 16-17 – can serve alcohol, but not in a bar (where any youth employment is not allowed)

Allow waivers for students to participate in approved work-based learning programs A number of bills in the unfinished business list and the next fiscal year budget remain to be finished this session – which is scheduled to finish April 28. I look forward to completion of the session, believe the legislature has passed important laws and implemented important reforms across government for Iowa, and have a new appreciation for the process and complexity of state government.