Correctionville Notice of Storm Water Discharge

City of Correctionville

PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE

The City of Correctionville plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit Number 2 “Storm Water Discharge Associated for Construction Activities”.

The storm water discharge will be from the development of a business park, which includes the construction of a street; water, storm, and sanitary utilities; grading; and miscellaneous work needed to complete the project. The Site is located in SENE Section 34, T-89N, R-42W in Woodbury County, Iowa.

Storm water from the area will flow into ditches along road right-of-ways and into the Little Sioux River.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, Environmental Protection Division, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034.

The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023