Frances Hansen

Frances (Wormley) Hansen, 90, of Kingsley, died April 29, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton with the Pastor Ken Meissner officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM with the Prayer Service following at 6:30 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton.