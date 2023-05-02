Inside the Iowa House: Feeding Iowa Kids (April 16, 2023)

To the outside world, it seemed like a busy week at the State Capitol. Several controversial bills were debated that made big headlines again.



In reality, the Iowa Legislature is no closer to adjournment than last week. The Republican leaders in the Iowa Senate called off debate again this week and haven’t passed a single bill in nearly a month.



The Republican leaders of the Iowa House brought up several bills for debate last week, but none of them actually moved us any closer to adjournment. Instead of working on the state budget, which is the one thing we’re actually required to do before adjourning for the year, the bills they brought up for debate were mostly about politics or a waste of time because the Iowa Senate doesn’t want them.



Frankly, it was another missed opportunity to work on common sense bills that will lower costs for Iowans and improve their lives.



The one bill Republican lawmakers passed this week that will certainly have an impact on some Iowa families only adds more uncertainty to their lives.



Today, 300,000 Iowans face some sort of food insecurity and 100,000 of those are children. Since the pandemic, more Iowans have struggled with food insecurity and Iowa food banks in communities of all sizes have seen record levels of need.



Instead of working together with Iowans to address this issue, the Governor and Republican leaders brought up legislation offered by three special interest groups that ended up leaving thousands of those kids without food assistance. Some other adults with disabilities and kids will also lose health care.



The special interests backing the bill say it’s necessary to achieve a balanced state budget, but honestly that’s just nonsense. The way the bill is designed, Iowa taxpayers will shell out almost $7.5 million and hire hundreds of new employees to forfeit over $42 million annually in federal money that, in part, provides food assistance to Iowa kids in need.



Iowans have spoken out against this bill time and time again this session. There are countless religious organizations, food banks, community leaders, and parents struggling to make ends meet, who have talked to lawmakers and voiced their opposition to the bill.



During debate, I joined my Democratic colleagues to offer some common sense alternatives that would have cost the state much less while lowering the hunger crisis some kids and families are facing. It makes sense to ensure these kids have the food they need while also increasing funding to Iowa food banks across the state that are experiencing record numbers of Iowans walking through their doors.



Our ideas got support from some Republican lawmakers and the bill ended up with bi-partisan opposition. Unfortunately, in a pattern all too familiar this session, the three special interest groups who authored the bill won out and the bill is headed to the Governor’s desk.



With so little done this session to actually improve the lives of Iowans and so much already done in the name of politics, I think it’s time for the Iowa Legislature to pass a responsible budget and adjourn for the year.