Kay Wimmer

Kay E. Wimmer, 82 of Kingsley passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral services were held May 2, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley, IA. Burial took place at Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley, IA. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Kay was born August 17, 1940, rural Kingsley, IA, the daughter of George C. And Lydia (Wetrosky) Lau. She grew up in the Kingsley area graduating from Kingsley High School in 1958. Following that she worked at Alfs manufacturing in Sioux City, IA.

On July 10, 1971 she was united in marriage to James “Jim” Wimmer. They made their home in Kingsley, IA, and Kay began working at Kingsley Nursing Home where she became the director of dietary service. She retired from that position in 2005. Kay was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Kay is survived by her husband, James, and nieces, Monica Eldridge and Lisa (Robert) Parrish, Amy (Jerry) Grubb, Jenny (Jeremy) Eickholt, Amber (Chris) Rawlins, Sarah (Walter) Grimaldi, and nephews, Randy (Amber) Eldridge and Mike (Tasha) Eldridge, sister-in-law, Renee (Deet) Anderson, brothers-in-law, Myron (Janice), Marvin (Kay), and Kelly (Raylina) and brother-in-law, Gary Pierce, and several cousins.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lydia Lau, her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Wallace Eldridge, and a nephew, Randall Eldridge, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Pierce.