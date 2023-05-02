Moville City Council Minutes — April 24, 2023

Moville City Council – Special meeting

Monday, April 24, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher calls the meeting to order at 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Tom Conolly, Bret Hayworth, and John Parks are present. Paul

Malm and Joel Robinson are absent. Parks motions to approve the agenda, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. No speakers at open forum and no guests.

At around 5:35 pm Conolly motions to open the public hearing on FY 2023-24 Budget Approval and Adoption, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. No public comments were received before the meeting or during, so at around 5:36 pm Conolly motions to close the public hearing, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions final approval of the FY 2023-24 Budget with Resolution 2023-14, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council comments and concerns were discussed.

With no further business Conolly motioned to adjourn at around 5:38 pm and Parks seconds. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023