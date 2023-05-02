Plymouth County Supervisors Minutes/Claims — April 18, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 18, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on April 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board

Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 4/18/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the April 11, 2023 Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve claims paid on 4/18/23 & payroll on 4/14/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Resolution #041823-1 for the Iowa legislatures to leave county local option sales tax dollars in control of the local county jurisdictions that the voters of that county approved, in accordance with IA Code 423B; and that the Board of Supervisors is against the proposed SF 550. VanOtterloo-aye; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the Cost Advisory Services Inc. 3-year contract for 2023, 2024, 2025 for $4,450 each year. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Sheriff Office’s, Communications Center’s and Jail’s quarterly reports from January to March 2023 as presented by Sheriff TeBrink. Motion Carried.

Motion be Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve multiple land parcel splits with just a survey and respective deeds in Section 1 of Remsen Township from the Bindners as owners, due to a drainage creek being considered as a natural boundary. A minor subdivision is not being required because of these circumstances and this information was presented by Pat Bickett from Schlotfeldt Engineering. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Cherokee Rural Water in Section 34 of Marion Township and Section 3 of Union Township; and on 220th St. in Union Township in Sections 18/19 on C44. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve a permit to Premier Communications in Section 16/21/28/29 of Hungerford Township on Indigo Road and Imperial Road. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded to Horton, approve right of way contracts for projects LC-340801, LC-132307, LC-131660, and LC-130205. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 10:58 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 4-18-2023

AgriVision Equipment JD Gator repair 132.09

Noel Ahmann mileage 210.25

City of Akron transport 250.00

Akron Hometowner publications 133.00

Arnold Motor Supply parts 94.02

Nick Beeck fuel 30.00

Blue Lake Websites website and training 811.50

Blue To Gold training 305.00

Bomgaars supplies 292.20

Erica Brodersen postage 2.94

Misty Bubke transcript 165.50

Bugman Pest pest control 50.00

Carroll Construction Supply TIRES & TUBES 506.87

Central Iowa Distributing custodial supplies 1490.80

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES.. 683.08

Cole Papers custodial supplies 524.80

Cornhusker International PARTS 1726.40

CWD food supplies 745.62

Dakota County Sheriff service 23.48

Denise Derby transcript 20.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 230.61

Dixon Construction construction project 37026.90

Dorsey & Whitney legal fees 6064.00

Fastenal custodial supplies 274.87

Floyd Valley Hospital community health 39364.07

FORCE America PARTS 133.55

Frericks Repair fuel 5384.24

Frontier Ethernet 1159.40

GCC Alliance Concrete BOX CULVERTS 2580.00

Get Branded 360 uniforms 244.82

Jolynn Goodchild office supplies 21.39

Govconnection office supplies 606.25

Brian Heidesch cell phone allowance 90.00

Heiman Fire Equipment inspections 20.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 154.42

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 75.00

Jan Hoffman lodging, mileage 357.88

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Hope Haven SUPPLIES 3814.74

Luke Hughes pesticide test/licensing 40.00

ICAP insurance endorsement 635.00

Impact Power Technologies jail radios 667.92

Interstate Battery System BATTERIES 37.00

Iowa DNR well permit fee 25.00

Iowa Information publications 2803.77

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting contract 1200.00

Iowa Secretary of State NCOA notices 134.32

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 90.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 2139.61

J & W Tankline fuel 2197.13

Jim Jones meeting expenses 1025.79

Kimball-Midwest PARTS 113.76

Knife River Midwest ASPHALT CONCRETE 713.70

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Cheryl S. Lake transcript 9.50

Lampert Lumber DHS drywall.. 69.96

City of Le Mars utilities 789.64

Le Mars Veterinary Clinic vet visit 68.00

L.G. Everist GRANULAR 23133.35

Loffler Companies CANON contract 975.34

Mail Services Veterans affairs newsletter 903.89

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards gutter parts 357.46

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6388.63

Midwest Wheel PARTS 883.35

Mike’s Inc fuel pump/tank 7493.94

Mr. Muffler truck tires 1212.20

NACVSO dues 50.00

Nate’s Glass windshield 270.70

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 351.86

Northside Glass Service PARTS 413.89

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 99.37

Shawn Olson door lock, parts 389.91

One Office Solutions office supplies 523.10

Ply Co Board of Health healthy aging grant 4386.73

Ply Co Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 31227.98

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 872.29

Premier Communications phone 978.03

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 200.00

Darin Raymond office supplies 140.19

RICOH USA copier contract 35.33

Rolling Oil oil 7357.07

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 33187.39

Scheels ammo 509.73

Sioux Sales Company uniform 299.60

Rebecca Socknat cell phone allowance 60.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental BRIDGES 265.00

Stan Houston Equipment PARTS 324.95

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Stellar Industries motor grader parts 6406.09

Mark Sturgeon transcript 11.50

The Dailey Stop fuel 230.19

Thomson Reuters West court services 1880.18

TK Elevator Corp elevator service 54.00

UMB Bank GO Bond payment 614835.00

Union County Electric tower 29.89

US POSTAL SERVICE NCOA cards 1262.51

USIC Locating Services locate service 257.19

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 983.68

Jaycee Vander Berg cell phone allowance 90.00

Vanguard Appraisals reappraisal project 165487.50

Verizon cell phones 204.36

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS.. 191.85

WahlTek maintenance 3373.65

WesTel Remsen trunkline 360.56

Window Fashions blind repair.. 25.00

Woodbury Co Sheriff service 56.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 5425.00

