Probate — Jerald L. Newman

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JERALD L. NEWMAN, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056895

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTORS, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of JERALD L. NEWMAN, Deceased, who died on or about April 6, 2023:

You are hereby notified that on April 14, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Jerald L. Newman, deceased, bearing date of November 29, 2017*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Ashlee A. Cookman and Matthew J. Newman were appointed executors of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated April 27, 2023

Ashlee A. Cookman, Executor of Estate

500 Jamie Lane

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 51054

Matthew J. Newman, Executor of Estate

108 D Street

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 51054

Dale B. Smith, Attorney for the Executors

423 Evans St., PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

May 11, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023

and Thursday, May 11, 2023