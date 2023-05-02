The Schultz Perspective (March 28, 2023)

A late session surprise issue was introduced in the Senate Ways and Means Committee. One of the tasks of Senate committee chairs is to spend time outside of session finding problems and looking for solutions that are bold and innovative. With Republicans chairing Senate committees, taxpayers are protected in this system. I’ll start by introducing two tax programs involving corn producers.



The Grain Indemnity Fund was started in 1986 in response to the farm crisis that was just ending. Recent experience watching grain elevators declare bankruptcy and not be able to pay the farmers who had grain in the elevator showed there was a need for protection. Think of it as FDIC protection for farmers with grain in commercial storage. If the elevator storing corn goes broke, the farmer can be reimbursed 90% of their loss, up to $300,000. The Grain Indemnity Fund is funded by a tax on grain dealers and warehouses on a per bushel basis and is passed on to the farmer. The tax is imposed when the fund falls below $3 million and is lifted when the balance goes over $8 million. This year three elevators have failed and the projected result is the Fund will be over $2 million short to cover losses.



The Corn Checkoff is a better-known entity. It was created by legislation in 1977 to fund the efforts of the Iowa Corn Growers to find and expand markets for corn, research new uses, and educate. It is a one penny per bushel tax collected from the farmer when corn is sold. The farmer has an opportunity to apply to get the tax refunded if they choose. Depending on the corn yield in Iowa, the Checkoff collects around $21 million a year.



The controversy begins with the draw down of the Grain Indemnity Fund. It has historically not been used often, and therefore hasn’t needed to invoke the tax collection since the late 1980s. It is now in need of refilling, at least to make good on the $2 million in losses that will be owed when claims are settled. The Iowa Senate Republicans have been working to lower taxes and find ways within the system to provide services without taking more from Iowans. Our Agriculture Committee chair saw this problem and worked to find a way to solve it without raising taxes on farmers.



The plan involves using one quarter of the penny farmers are sending to the Corn Checkoff in order to refill the Grain Indemnity Fund. Once the Fund is filled, the full amount of the Checkoff penny goes back to the Corn Promotion Board. The bill under consideration also updates the floor and ceiling of the fund to $10 million and $20 million, respectively. It also raises the limit of protection to $600,000 per farmer from the current $300,000. This is to recognize the changes agriculture has experienced in the last thirty-five years.



This plan has two policy wins as I see it. First, it provides two services that support Iowa farmers from the proceeds of one tax, not two. There is no other way to look at this other than this is money that comes out of farmers’ pockets, and they deserve the most for that money government can provide. Secondly, it has been so long since the Fund has been updated or the tax triggered, that I would like to see the Corn Promotion Board monitor the Grain Indemnity Fund and provide more input in the monitoring of the financial condition of elevators. We shouldn’t be caught by surprise again with the multiple bankruptcy situation that caused the current deficit in the Fund. This bill will give Iowa Corn Growers™, the recipient of the checkoff tax, the incentive to further represent the Iowa corn growers (producers), who pay the tax with every bushel they sell.



The fundamental principle of Iowa Senate Republicans is that taxpayers are the reason any system exists, including the Iowa Corn Promotion Board. We will always work to provide more services for your dollar, and we will find a way so that your taxes are not raised. This is the issue we face if we do nothing about the Grain Indemnity Fund.