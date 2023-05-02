Walter Schwarz

Walter D. Schwarz, age 71, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Father Randy L. Schon will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Walter Duane Schwarz the son of Alvin and Margaret (Drossel) Schwarz, was born on June 6, 1951. He grew up in the Anthon, Iowa area where he received his education and graduated from Anthon-Oto High School with the class of 1969. Walter then went on to further his education at Western Iowa Tech Community College where he obtained an electrical certificate.

On July 3, 1982, Walter was united in marriage to Vicki LaFleur in the Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church of Sioux City, Iowa. The couple welcomed children: Keane, Celine, and Devon. The family lived in Sioux City, Arkansas, and Spirit Lake, before making their forever home in Anthon, Iowa.

Blessed with a green thumb, Walter relished in planting his garden and sharing the bounty of his labor with family and friends. In his free time, Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing on his computer.

Walter will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his sweet nature, a devoted family man, and for his heart of gold.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Vicki Schwarz of Anthon, IA; children Keane (Laura) Schwarz of Mapleton, IA, Celine (Christian) Krewson of Bellevue, NE, and Devon Schwarz of Anthon, IA; grandchildren: Devon A. Schwarz, Aryanna Sunshine Schwarz, Emma Schwarz, Kahlil Schwarz, Sebastian Krewson, Tristian Krewson, and Jillian Krewson; brother Steven (Sally) Schwarz; sisters Darlene (Raymond) Walker, Carol Schwarz, and Diane (Kyan) Kirkholm; and his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Margaret Schwarz and his maternal and paternal grandparents.