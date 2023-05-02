Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC HEARINGS



The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearings on the following item of business, hereafter described in detail, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM and Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM or as soon as possible thereafter as the matter may be considered. Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 331.302, the second and third public hearings may be waived by the Board of Supervisors.

Said hearings shall be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room in the basement of the courthouse. Persons wanting to participate in the public hearings may attend in person during the meetings to comment.

Copies of said item may now be examined in the Woodbury County Auditor’s office in said Courthouse by any interested persons.

All persons who wish to be heard in respect to this matter should appear to participate in the aforesaid hearing.

Item One (1)

SUMMARY OF PROPOSED REVISIONS TO WOODBURY COUNTY ORDINANCE #56: AMENDMENTS TO MODIFY SECTION 6.1.A: WIND TURBINES SET BACK REQUIREMENTS TO INCREASE CERTAIN SETBACK REQUIREMENTS TO THE ORDINANCE REGULATING COMMERCIAL WIND ENERGY CONVERSION SYSTEMS IN UNINCORPORATED WOODBURY COUNTY.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023