Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — May 10, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BUDGET HEARING AND BOARD MEETING

• Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

C. School District Maps..Enclosure B2

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes..Attachment #1

C. Financial Summary..Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills..Attachment #3

E. Activity Account..Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program..Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Enclosure B1

B. Approval of District Boundary Map..Enclosure B2

C. Certified Staff Handbook..Enclosure B3

D. E-Rate Technology Bids..Enclosure B4

E. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos and Child Abuse Investigator..Enclosure B5

F. Board Policy Review 700 Series..Enclosure B6

G. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts..Enclosure B7

H. 2021-2022 Audit..Enclosure B8

V. Discussion Items

A. Registration Fees for 2023-2024 School Year..Enclosure C1

B. School Branding..Enclosure C2

VI. Reports

A. Principal Reports..Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Approval of 2023-2024 General and Building-Level Handbooks

B. Registration Fees and Meal Prices for 2023-2024

C. Milk Bids for 2023-2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at MVAOCOU High School Gymnasium

B. Next Meeting – Monday, June 12, 2023 in Anthon

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023