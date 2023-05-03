 Skip to content

What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Asparagus & Pasta Carbonara

| |

Pam Clark is cooking Pasta Carbonara with Asparagus in her “What’s Cooking?” column.  See that recipe, plus the weekly crossword, on page 2.

Fettucine tossed with blistered tomatoes, chicken, ham and mushrooms in a creamy sauce

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment