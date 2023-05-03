Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — May 8, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School Agenda

Regular Board Meeting

Electronic Meeting

Moville, Iowa

7:30 p.m.

May 8, 2023

1. Opening

a. Call to order

b. Roll call

c. Approve or amend the agenda

d. Approve minutes

e. Approve bills

2. Community Comments

3. Reports

4. Policies and Procedures

a. Approve Open Enrollment (in):

b. Notification of Open Enrollment (out):

5. Buildings and Grounds:

a. Approve Andy Compton as a grant writer for baseball dugouts

b. Approve Shelving Unit for Science Classroom

6. Personnel:

a. Approve Lane changes:

b. Act on Resignations:

c. Approve contracts:

d. Approve volunteer coaches

e. Approve Addition to Schedule B: Homecoming Sponsor

f. Approve summer workers:

7. Co-Curricular:

8. Board Items

a. Approve AJ Baugous Scholarships

b. Approve resolution to transfer funds from General Fund to Activity Fund for reimbursement of the purchase of safety equipment

c. Bus Purchase

d. Set hearing date and time for Flexibility Account transfers

e. Discussion on Van Wrap

f. Fitness Center Fees and Yearly Membership (No change): $10 per month until brought back to the board

g. Approve List of Graduates

h. Curriculum Approval/Purchase

i. For the good of the cause

9. Adjourn

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023