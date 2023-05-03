Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 18, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 18, 2023

SIXTEENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Radig, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the agenda for April 18, 2023 with amendments to item 9c to strike the resolution and to item 9f due to clerical error, bids received are for a loader to replace the tandem truck. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 11, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve minutes of the April 7, 2023 Legislative Roundtable meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $701,584.04. Copy filed.

To receive the Auditor’s Quarterly Report from January 1, 2023 thru March 31, 2023. Copy filed.

To receive the County Recorder’s Report of Fees Collect for the period of 01/01/23 through 03/31/23. Copy filed.

To receive the appointment of Anthony McFarland, 501 S 2nd Ave., Anthon, as the City Councilman for City of Anthon previously held by Alan Pithan, until the next regular/general election. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Ricky Carver, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 04-03-23. Declined position prior to start date.; the appointment of Justin Punke, P/T Operations Officer-EMT, Emergency Services Dept., effective 04-21-23, $22.25/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 8-31-22. Entry Level Salary: $22.25/hour.; and the reclassification of Cathia Wise, Custodian, Building Services Dept., effective 05-01-23, $18.05/hour, 5%=$.87/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 1/Step 2 to Grade 1/Step 3. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the County Treasurer.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,584

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Tina Bertrand, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior resolution

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

NAME OF DEPOSITORY

LOCATION

U.S. Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

PeoplesBank — Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

1,000,000 1,000,000

Pioneer Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank — Sloan, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust — Danbury, Iowa 1,500,000 1,500,000

BankFirst — Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Moville, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Anthon, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 25,000,000 25,000,000

Availa Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

MidStates Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Shelby County State Bank — Danbury, Iowa

5,000,000 $5,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 18th day of April 2023

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve property tax refund for David Page for parcel #88471737703, 9179 Wynstone Dr., in the amount of $391.00. Copy filed.

To approve property tax refund for Corelogic for parcel #884709300024, 5701 Christy Rd., in the amount of $27,614.00. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the agreement for professional services between Woodbury County Board of Supervisors acting as Trustees for the Salix Drainage District and Veenstra & Kimm, Inc. to assist the City of Salix with creation of the Salix Drainage District. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for crack routing and sealing. The bids are as follows:

• Midwest Coatings, Modale, IA $43,916.00

• Denco Highway Construction, Mingo, IA $33,826.00

• Fort Dodge Asphalt, Fort Dodge, IA $71,748.00

• Sioux Commercial Sweeping, Sioux Center, IA $25,136.00

Motion by Taylor second by Nelson to receive the bids and return them to County Engineer for review. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to award the bid for crack routing and sealing to Sioux Commercial Sweeping for $25,136.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to award the bid for project #L-B(E66)ó73-97 to Dixon Construction for $777.985.70. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the contract for project #CP-2023, CMP Culvert Supply for 2023 with Metal Culverts, Inc. for $86,441.14. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for 2 motor graders. The bids are as follows:

• Murphy Tractor, Sioux City, IA $381,044.00

• Murphy Tractor, Sioux City, IA $381,044.00

• Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA $396,392.95

• Ziegler Equipment, Sioux City, IA $394,892.95

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for a loader. The bids are as follows:

• TranSource Truck & Equipment Inc., Sioux Falls, SD $268,500.00

• Ziegler Cat, Sioux City, IA $263,868.74

• Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Sioux City, IA $290,950.00

• Mid Country Machinery, Sgt. Bluff, IA $305,450.00

• Rueter’s, Sioux City, IA $224,150.00

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for 2 single axle trucks. The bids are as follows:

• Sioux City Truck & Trailer, Sioux City, IA $210,689.00

• Sioux City Truck & Trailer, Sioux City, IA $210,689.00

• Istate Truck Center, Sioux City, IA $202,713.00

• Istate Truck Center, Sioux City, IA $205,213.00

• Istate Truck Center, Sioux City, IA $190,805.00

• Istate Truck Center, Sioux City, IA $193,305.00

• Cornhusker International, Sioux City, IA $194,820.00

• Cornhusker International, Sioux City, IA $197,820.00

• Boyer Truck, Sioux Falls, SD $193,540.00

• Boyer Truck, Sioux Falls, SD $192,540.00

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to receive the bids and return them to the County Engineer for review. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Ernie Colt, 4526 Perry Way, Sioux City, and Matthew O’Kane, Sioux City Council, 405 6th St Sioux City, addressed the board regarding the law enforcement center project.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until April 25, 2023. Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 4, 2023