Barry R. Thomas, 75, of Moville, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Moville, Iowa.

A funeral service was held on May 6, 2023 at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

Barry R. Thomas was born April 26, 1948 to Robert “Bob” and Marcella (Baker) Thomas. He graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1966 then earned a BA from Briar Cliff University. He served in Vietnam from 1969-1970 and was a member of the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment, (“Blackhorse Regiment”). Upon returning from Vietnam, he married the love of his life Penny Forch on September 19, 1970.

Barry had a knack for sales throughout his career. After years of selling, he landed his retirement job shuttling his special Woodbury Central students and grandchildren. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Moville, the VFW, American Legion and the Masons. He joined the Meadows Country Club in 1975 and was a charter member of the Village Idiots golfing group. He was also a proud member of Jeff’s Bar Crew. He loved 60’s music and was able to name every song and he especially enjoyed Elvis Presley. Barry was proud of his Camaro and was always up for giving a fast ride.

“Bumps” enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was always there to give them a ride or to cheer for them in the stands. He was a supporter of the Woodbury Central Wildcats, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the college football season.

He is survived by his sons, Travis Thomas of North Liberty, IA and Bernie (Becky) Thomas of Moville, IA; grandchildren, Taylor, Zach, Kylie, Brody and Myla Thomas; great-granddaughter, Finley Thomas; sister, Tami (Chuck) Hayes and nephews Chad Hayes and Tim King; brothers and sisters-in-law, Patti (Tom) Prince, Peggy Vohs, Judi Bromander and Johnny (Marie) Forch, and many Forch nieces and nephews.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Penny Thomas; nephew, Bobby Hayes; parents-in-law, John and Mary Lou Forch; and brother-in-law, Charlie Bromander.