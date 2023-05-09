Correctionville City Council Minutes — April 25, 2023

Special Correctionville City Council Meeting –

April 25, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on April 25, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Kourtnee Mammen, Bob Beazley, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Hoffmann asked Maintenance Supervisor Langschwager if he would like to go into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(i). Langschwager declined to go into closed session. No action discussed or taken.

Council member Petty discussed the recent fire in Correctionville and issues with the fire hydrant caps. After a lengthy discussion by the council, employees and members of the public, the decision was made to change ordinance 90.81 which restricts whom is allowed to access a fire hydrant. A committee will come together consisting of the fire department, employees, mayor and two council people to discuss maintenance of the hydrants.

Council discussed the setback limits that they would like to see for wind turbines from Correctionville. They made their recommendation to support a 5 mile setback from city limits.

More discussion was had on the drainage pipe at 803 4th Street. For now, we will wait to see if someone is interested in purchasing it before we purchase and install the pipe. Contact will be made with the individual whom showed possible interest.

Discussion on having a recreation coordinator position/pool manager for the 2023 summer season. At this time council feels it is best to work on it over the winter and advertise for that for next year as time is running short for this season.

Clerk Putzier will schedule two open houses for 200 Juniper Street.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Mayor Hoffmann advised there will be an opportunity to ride the Union Trail Bridge on golf carts for those unable to walk it. This will take place May 6th from 10 am – 12 pm starting at the Correctionville Community Center. Refreshments will be served.

Mayor Hoffmann addressed a break in the water line at the American Legion Building. She would like it to be put on the agenda for May to discuss the bill for damages done.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 11, 2023