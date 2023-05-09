Frances Hansen

Frances Lou Hansen, age 90, of Kingsley, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center of Omaha.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton with Pastor Ken Meissner officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM with the Prayer Service following at 6:30 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Private family burial will be at the Banner Township Cemetery of Lawton. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Frances Lou (Wormley) Hansen was born December 24, 1932 in Kingsley, Iowa to Frances Marian (Bainbridge) and Woodrow Wilson Wormley. She graduated from Kingsley High School in 1951. She earned a BA from Morningside College in 1968.

Lou was united in marriage to Larry H. Hansen on February 17, 1952 at the Kingsley United Methodist Church. They made their home on a farm in rural Lawton where they raised their five daughters. Lou worked in the Sioux City Schools as an elementary educator, teaching the 5th and 6th grades. She retired in 1983 after 14 years.

Lou was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton where she served as an Elder, taught Sunday school and was a moderator for Presbyterian Women. She was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter J.G., U.T.D., F.A.N. and a lifetime member of NEA. She enjoyed spending summers at the lake, reading, knitting, gardening and sewing. Lou cherished family time during holidays and at the lake.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Larry Hansen; five daughters, Becky (Ray) Maselli of Cape Coral, FL, Lana (Chuck) Groepper of Remsen, IA, Jayne (Doyle) Vondrak of Kingsley, IA, LeAnn (Ray) Delin of Ankeny, IA and Karen (Craig) Floss of West Des Moines, IA; 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Ann (Gene) Moser of Kingsley, IA.

Lou was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Marian Lee Sparks and husband Burton; sister, Roberta Faircloth; a sister-in-law, Wynola (Hansen) and husband Marvin Cooper; parents-in-law, Lillian and William Hansen; nephew, Mike Sparks and niece Shella (Cooper) Surowski.

Memorials can be directed to the Community Presbyterian Church of Lawton or the Monarch Cove Memorial Committee Attn: Secretary/Treasurer 21350 N. Park Dr. Spirit Lake, IA, 51360