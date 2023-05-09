Gerald Duane Korleski, 89 of Cherokee, IA, passed away April 27, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place on May 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Father Dan Rupp officiated. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cherokee. The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.

Gerald Duane Korleski, son of William and Mary (Leners) Korleski was born on September 19, 1933 in Mallard, IA. He attended school at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Cherokee, IA. After receiving his education, Gerald joined the United States Marines and was honorably discharged May 1955.

On August 30, 1954, Gerald married Janice Marie Doherty in Cherokee, IA. They made their home in Cherokee and were married for 69 years. They were parents to Dyane and Duane.

Gerald was a farmer and a private contractor for the U.S. Postal Service. He and Janice enjoyed farming, winters in Texas, camping and traveling. Most of all, Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Korleski; brothers, Merwyn (Pat) Korleski, Leonard (Bud) Korleski; sisters, Mary Jo Lenz, Lorraine Schafer and Lucille Robinson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janice; a daughter, Dyane (Bruce) Mathers of Correctionville, IA; a son, Duane (Debra) Korleski of Ireton, IA; grandchildren, Brad (Carrie) Korleski of Tea, SD, Rachel Mathers of Correctionville, IA, Jenny (Tate) Martinsen of Hartford, SD, Melissa (Beaux) Sargent of Correctionville, IA; great-grandchildren, Kade Korleski, Aubrey Berning, William Berning, Wyatt Sargent, Lane Berning, Layla Berning, Adley Sargent, Gavin Martinsen and Emma Martinsen; other relatives and friends.