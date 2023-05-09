Harland “Wyndham” French, 92, of Moville, passed away on May 2, 2023 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with Rev. Sheryl K. Ashley officiating. A link for the live stream of the service will be posted at the funeral home website. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Harland “Wyndham” French was born August 31, 1930 to John N. and Martha Ella (Gist) French in Kingsley, Iowa. He attended Kingsley High School and began farming at a young age.

Wyndham married the love of his life, Darlene Coles on June 22, 1950 in Kingsley, Iowa. They were blessed with four children. Together they farmed near Moville, then LeMars and Climbing Hill. After retiring from farming they returned to Moville. They were blessed to have spent 63 years together before Darlene’s death in 2013.

After retiring from farming he worked at Stockmans for a time before working at Sioux City Tarp for 18 years. He still enjoyed helping his sons on their farms from time to time.

Wyndham enjoyed playing cards and he always had a story to share with others. He loved his family and attended some of his children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. He belonged to the United Methodist Church which he dearly loved. He was also a member of the NFO and the 4-Way “Coffee Club”, and he looked forward to attending every morning. He had recently been awarded a membership to the Moville’s Nonagenarians.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Pam) French, Terri (Gary) Steffen, Chuck (Jodi) French and Kim (Larry) Hamman; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marcella Kranz; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Darlene; five sisters; one brother.