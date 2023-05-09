Moville City Council Minutes/Claims/Revenues — April 19, 2023

Moville City Council Meeting

Monday, April 19, 2023

Mayor Fisher calls the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Paul Malm joins via Zoom; John Parks, Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson and Tom Conolly are present. Parks motions to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the claims for the month, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the March Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Building permits were sent to Dave Christiansen for review.

Guests present include Chad Thompson, Joe Barnes, Mike Weaver, Diane Drevs, Chris Countryman and Russ Spotts.

During Open Forum, members of the Moville Medical Board Diane Drevs, Chris Countryman and Russ Spotts gave an update on the progress of the proposed Medical Clinic on Frontage Road. They are planning an event for the upcoming ground-breaking and anticipate the construction to be completed at the end of November 2023. They proposed the addition of a City-run Wellness/Fitness center on the available floor space on the 2nd story of the new Medical Clinic and asked the City to consider adding a full-time Parks and Recreation Employee to run it. The new employee would be housed at the Wellness center and could take on tasks such as managing the Haskell Pool, the Community Center, parks and facilities rental and more, easing the burden on current City Hall staff. They propose revenue from Wellness center memberships pay for the position. The council thanked the group for their work on this valuable project.

Police Chief Joe Barnes gave a Police Department update. He is working to fill the Police Officer position. Public Works Superintendent Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Weaver celebrated his 25 year employment anniversary in March of this year. Council considered different options to express their thanks for his service. Hayworth motions a one-time bonus of $2,000, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviewed the bid from John Deere on a new mower. Robinson motions to approve the purchase of this mower at $6700, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Council discusses summer mowing help hires and Weaver let the council know that the employees we utilized last summer, Wyatt and Jake Ofert, were interested in being rehired this year. Hayworth motions to hire Wyatt and Jake Ofert for summer mowing help this summer at $15 per hour, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council discussed options and timeline for improving Frontage Road. Preliminary estimates on improving Frontage from Fair Street to Lewis Drug are $873,500. Council is interested in working with Woodbury County to make these improvements. Hayworth suggests attending a County Supervisor’s meeting and getting on the agenda to share more information and garner interest. No action at this time. No update and no action taken on hiring inspector and 28E contracts with other towns for services.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 7:20 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 234,279.93

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 11,191.51

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 43,939.31

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 24,243.11

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 1,910.70

TIF LMI TOTAL 49,083.45

WATER TOTAL 21,958.59

SEWER TOTAL 21,439.71

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,462.29

TOTAL REVENUE BY FUND 409,508.60

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 3/16/2023-4/19/2023 Payroll Checks: 3/16/2023-4/19/2023

ALERT-ALL CORP FIRE PREVENTION MATERIALS 583.00

AMAZON SUPPLIES 137.98

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 522.00

BEEMER FISHERIES FISH FOR LAGOON 522.00

BLACKBURN MARKING FLAGS MARKING FLAGS 435.80

CALVIN MELLIES SEWER BACKUP 3,305.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 688.14

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 702.90

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 185.00

CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP WW CHEMICALS 2,176.07

DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIPMENT FIRE EQUIPMENT 45.00

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 275.40

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

ECHO GROUP INC. SUPPLIES 125.40

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIPMENT 400.50

AT & T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 387.67

GALLS UNIFORMS 665.67

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,282.40

GRAINGER SUPPLIES 156.75

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 1,088.19

I & S GROUP WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS 856.25

IOWA ASSOC. OF MUNICIPAL UTILITIES ANNUAL DUES 808.00

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ANNUAL CONTRIBUTION 68,399.00

IPERS IPERS 8,521.55

IRS FED/FICA TAX 12,454.38

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 302.04

KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE WW CONTINUING ED 1,050.00

KNIFE RIVER COLD MIX ASPHALT 980.85

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE 2ND/3RD IMPROVEMENTS 87,979.50

MENARDS SUPPLIES 453.45

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 1,794.41

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 7,144.37

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 83.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 207.63

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE REPAIRS 416.90

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 257.28

QUALITY BACKHOE SVC LLC BACKHOE SERVICES 3,461.00

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,588.30

IOWA INFORMATION INC. PUBLICATION 579.06

AMERICAN RED CROSS POOL SUPPLIES 10.42

REHAB SERVICES INC. STORM SEWER CLEANING 1,132.50

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 613.38

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 81.25

OFFICE OF AUDITOR OF STATE ANNUAL REVIEW FILING FEE 75.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 2,051.15

THOMPSON SOLUTIONS GROUP A/C UNIT COMMUNITY CENTER 21,000.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MONTHLY TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE 36.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 111.70

. DEPOSIT RETURN COMM CTR 100.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 2,071.48

WEX BANK FUEL 1,634.96

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMM COLLEGE FIRE SCHOOL..600.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 241,807.68

Invoices: Paid 187,979.28

Invoices: Scheduled 53,828.40

Payroll Checks 39,757.42

==============

Report Total 281,565.10

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 3/16/2023- 4/19/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 220,062.91

110 ROAD USE TAX 8,221.14

600 WATER 26,487.06

610 SEWER 26,793.99

————————————————

TOTAL FUNDS 281,565.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 11, 2023