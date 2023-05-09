Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 25, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

April 25, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Annex Basement on April 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members of the Board of Supervisors were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 4/25/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes from the 4/18/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Harry Finch of Invenergy was present to share information regarding the wind farm project specifically in regards to the setback distances and how it impacts the wind farm project development.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to reject the recommendation of the Plymouth County Zoning Board ordinance and to set the Plymouth County wind farm ordinance separation distance, or set back distance, of a minimum of 3.5 times the tower height to the apex of the tower blade to the nearest residence, or with a landowner waiver could be lowered to 3 times the tower height to the apex of the tower blade, but no less than a minimum of 1600 ft to a residence. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Right of Way contracts for project LC-040303. Motion Carried.

The meeting was adjourned by Chairman Kass at 11:45 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 11, 2023