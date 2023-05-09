Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — April 25, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

APRIL 25, 2023

SEVENTEENTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Bittinger II, Nelson, Taylor, Radig, and Ung by phone. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Loan Hensley, Assistant County Attorney, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to approve the agenda for April 25, 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Nelson to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the April 18, 2023 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $737,493.59. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Maria Francisco Pablo, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-15-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Madison Hattermann, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-15-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Taryn Lokhorst, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-15-23, $23.33/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; the appointment of Marvin Ruiz, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 05-15-23, $24.28/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 2-6-23. Entry Level Salary: $23.33/hour.; and the separation of Diana Christensen, % Deputy, County Treasurer Dept., effective 06-23-23. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve the request of Diana Christensen to remain on the county health and dental insurances. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Diana Christensen for her years of service with Woodbury County.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,585

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING DIANA CHRISTENSEN FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Diana Christensen has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the County Treasurer’s Office for 30 years from October 18, 1993 to June 23, 2023

WHEREAS, the service given by Diana Christensen as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Diana Christensen for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Diana Christensen.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 25th day of April 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To set date and times for 3 public hearings for the consideration of proposed revisions to Woodbury County Ordinance #56; Amendments to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements to increase certain setback requirements to the Ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in Unincorporated Woodbury County, for 5/9/23 at 4:45 p.m., 5/16/23 at 4:45 p.m., and 5/23/23 at 4:45 p.m. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

A public hearing was held at 4:35 p.m. for the sale of parcel #894723362005, 1440 Glendale Blvd. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution for the sale of the real estate parcel #894723362005, 1440 Glendale Blvd., to Dennis & Donna Gigaroa, 1442 Glendale Blvd., Sioux City, for $50.00 plus recording fees. Carried 5-0.

RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,586

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, that the offer at public auction of:

By Dennis and Donna Gigaroa in the sum of Fifty Dollars and 00/100 ($50.00) —————- dollars.

For the following described real estate, To Wit:

Parcel #894723362005

Lot 9 Block 13 Kelly Park Addition, City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Iowa (1440 Glendale Blvd.)

Now and included in and forming a part of the City of Sioux City, Iowa, the same is hereby accepted: said Amount being a sum LESS than the amount of the general taxes, interests, costs and penalties against the said Real Estate.

BE IT RESOLVED that payment is due by close of business on the day of passage of this resolution or this sale is null and void and this resolution shall be rescinded.

BE IT RESOLVED that per Code of Iowa Section 569.8(3 & 4), a parcel the County holds by tax deed shall not be assessed or taxed until transferred and upon transfer of a parcel so acquired gives the purchaser free title as to previously levied or set taxes. Therefore, the County Treasurer is requested to abate any taxes previously levied or set on this parcel(s).

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Chairman of this Board be and he is hereby authorized to execute a Quit Claim Deed for the said premises to the said purchaser.

SO DATED this 25th Day of April, 2023.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Information was presented related to public records request relating to subcontractors on Justice Center Project and access under Law Enforcement Center Authority. Copy filed.

There was no action taken to approve the Human Resource Director to prepare a memorandum of understanding for the $2,000.00 bonus payments to the administrative staff totaling $16,000 to come out of the

Fines Collections from the County Attorney’s Office. Copy filed.

Deb Main, 1026 Charles Ave. Sioux City, updated the Board on proceedings in regard to a proposed pipeline project.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until May 2, 2023. Meeting sign in sheet. Copy filed.

