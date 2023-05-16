Anne L. Mueller, 67 of Bronson, Iowa passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Country-side Health Care Center. A celebration of life is being planned.

Anne was born February 28, 1956 in Birmingham, Alabama to Jack and Erna (Moser) Mueller. She attended North High School and then moved onto truck driving for Hirschbach Trucking, State Steel, and Triple D Contracting. In 1984 she moved to Bronson, Iowa where she went onto drive a school bus for the Sergeant Bluff Luton School District. She enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Anne is survived by her sister, Kathy Mueller, and two daughters, Elizabeth Schlotman (Ryan Joramo), Ida Gastro (Ronnie) Johnson, and four grandchildren: Jena Joramo, Thad Schlotman, Paulson Schlotman, and Adam Amick-Sorvaag.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Erna Mueller.