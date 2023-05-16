Bob’s DSM Bulletin (April 28, 2023)

Bills that passed the House

SF 250 – Disbursements from the computer science professional development incentive fund

SF 318 – Registered Apprenticeship Act

SF 329 – Leaves of absence for civil employees performing state active duty, national guard duty, federal active duty, civil air patrol duty, or national disaster medical system duty

SF 362 – Conforming statute of limitations provisions related to the fraud in assisted reproduction Act

SF 391 – Education programs

SF 418 – Investment of certain public funds in certain companies

SF 478 – State auditor information access

SF 496 – Parental rights in education

HF 158 – Alcohol beverage control concerning product placement and inducements by manufacturers and wholesalers

HF 358 – Eluding or attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle

HF 474 – Placement of custody of a newborn infant under newborn safe haven Act

HF 478 – Alcoholic beverage control relating to brewpubs and alternating proprietorship arrangements for beer manufacturers

HF 681 – Exempting from the sales and use tax the sales price of tangible personal property or specified digital products sold and services furnished to a county or district fair

HF 687 – Police officers and fire fighters concerning civil service entrance evaluations and benefits for members of the municipal fire and police retirement system

HF 703 – Hoover presidential library tax credit available against the individual and corporate income taxes, franchise tax, insurance premiums tax, and moneys and credits

HF 714 – Merchant line franchise petition requirements

HF 717 – Assessment and valuation of property rented or leased to certain low-income individuals and families

HF 718 – Local government funding by modifying school district funding provisions, property tax calculation provisions, local government budgeting and bonding procedures, making transfers