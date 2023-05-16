Bronson Council Minutes/Bills — May 9, 2023

Bronson City Council Minutes

May 9, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Dave West. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Jeff Keleher, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Ryan Beardshear was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report: There were 2 calls to service.

Visitors: James Loomis Woodbury County Attorneys Office. Wanted to see if we had any questions or concerns he could help us with. He plans on coming back the end of the year.

Dusty Mathey was present. He would like to block off the street in front of the bar for bike night on May 11 and 18th. There will be no DJ those nights. There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to allow Dusty to close off the street on those dates.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present but gave his information to the Clerk. There were 2 calls of service that went out since the last meeting. The ambulance has added another member to the service. There are now 16 on the roster (9 for patient care and 7 as drivers only.) Safety recall for the ambulance has been received. Clerk Jessen will give to Nick.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report. The Iowa Rural Water Association and the National Rural Water Association engaged the law firm of Napoli Shkolnik to file a cost recovery action to provide water and wastewater systems the opportunity to recover any current or future expenses for testing, treatment and remediation of PFAS contamination. Nick asked the council if he could register onto the cost recovery rolls for the city. It does not cost the city anything to sign up. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to sign the contract. Mayor Pro Tem West signed the contract. As we get into June water production will increase. Council talked about improving the well pump. Council will talk with Nick. Council approved Nick to set up 6 more tanks to be pumped by Jackson Pumping for a total of 12. Mowing and tree removal at lagoon pond is complete inside and outside of fence.

Maintenance: CJ was present. Discussion on new sign. Councilman West and Councilman Amick will go out to the site and mark exactly how the poles should be put in for the new sign. Large erosion at the corner of W. 2nd and Maple 4 way stop. CJ is working on it. Gazebo and bridge need to be stained. Will need to power wash first. No new quotes were brought for stabilizing the shelter house footings. Councilman West will bring more quotes to next meeting. Culverts needs repaired. Councilman Amick and Merchant will meet with MAI Construction. Request for Lori Hinds to buy $300.00 worth of flowers for planting at the park. There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to have Lori buy the flowers and charge them to the city.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the April 11th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

34,720.33 4830.54

Ambulance

818.99 303.64

Garbage

2396.37 1577.12

Road Use Tax

2945.81 946.09

Local Option Sales Tax

3181.03 1583.33

ARPA

5.87 0.00

Water (operating)

5896.52 5096.13

Water (sinking fund)

3011.20 0.00

Sewer

2747.86 1445.99

Debt Service

1583.33 1583.33

APRIL TOTAL REVENUE

$57,307.31

APRIL DISBURSEMENTS

$17,366.17

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR MAY 2023 MEETING:

ACCO Chlorine $334.00

CHN garbage $1539.32

CHN spring clean-up roll offs $1099.04

Floyd River Materials rock for alleys $2435.94

Foundation Analytical lab testing of water $70.00

Green Slopes cut trees at lagoon $575.00

Iowa Information Media publications $125.84

LP Gill landfill $1514.10

McArthur Sheet Metal brackets for Bronson sign $385.00

Menards concession stand supplies $40.95

Menards PVC pipe for water $11.58

Metcalf & Beardshear attorney fees $907.50

Postage stamps 6 rolls $378.00

Monica Junge reimburse $95.00

Sherri Ross reimburse $52.94

RTI 3 mo. of manage service computer $147.00

S&S mower $1279.00

Siouxland District Health bacteriological testing $14.00

Wiatel phone bill $322.85

There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Councilman Merchant left at 6:45 so Mayor Pro-Tem West was able to vote.

Business:

1. Micro Server for city hall: Moved server from furnace room to filing room since the file room has a lock on it. Mayor Garnand has 6 IPADS for Mayor and Council. Will hand out at next meeting.

2. Memorial weekend garbage pick-up: Due to Memorial Day holiday, garbage will be picked up Tuesday May 30th instead of Monday May 29th.

3. Summer Bell donation: there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to donate $250.00.

4. Get Lit will be doing the LED lights for outside city hall. They have received half of the money in the amount of $2650.00 to start the project.

5. FEMA packet on flood plain was given to Attorney Beardshear to look over and bring information back to the next meeting.

6. Woodbury County Board of Supervisors are holding public hearings on setback requirements on wind turbines. Meetings held May 9, 16, and 23rd.

7. Security National Bank needs paperwork on Mayor Garnand to have him be able to sign checks for the city. All council present approved for the clerk to give the bank the information required so that Mayor Garnand can sigh checks if needed.

8. Attorney Beardshear presented a letter to the council that he had drafted on a dog at large. There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to have the attorney send the letter to the resident.

9. Liquor License for Fire Dept: There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the liquor license.

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Councilman Amick: There are a large number of cats running in town. Council discussed the matter. Please do not feed the feral cats as they are a nuisance to the town.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: informed the council she will be attending an election training meeting at WIT on May 24th. There will be 2 openings for council and 1 opening for mayor in November.

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman Kelher, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:24 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Dave West, Mayor Pro Tem

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, May 18, 2023