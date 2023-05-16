Correctionville Council Minutes & Claims — May 8, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular Correctionville City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on May 8, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Mammen, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: Ciara Alioth. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 4/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Beazley to approve the Minutes of the April 10, 2023 regular meeting and April 25, 2023 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Passed 4/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

1. Deputy Newman reported there were over 40 directed patrols conducted and 5 actual calls of service. Discussed concerns over issuing tickets or lack thereof for speeding in town.

2. Pat Langschwager updated the council that the pool is almost filled, and the slide pool will be filled by the end of the week. The deck floor drains are plugged and will need jetted. The 217 Ironwood Street home will be torn down by the end of the week.

3. Chief Jeff Wortman reported 13 calls of service for the ambulance and 3 calls for the fire department in April. The new side by side for fighting fires or remote area rescues has been delivered and already used. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-21 approving Hunter Deeds and McKenna Thomas, EMT to the Correctionville Fire & Rescue and approving the resignation of members Wally Hinote and Tyler Brinkerhoff. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

4. Clerk April Putzier reported the sign for the dog park rules is ordered and a temporary sign is in place, so the park is now open. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Mammen to pay for dog park fence bill totaling $25,031.29 from the Welsch funds with repayment of these funds at $5,000 a year from the parks and rec budget. Passed 4/0. Also reported was the old school and the Phase 1 ESA is complete and waiting on the asbestos report. Mayor has permission to sign for the bill to be paid immediately for the inspection once it is received. The open house for 200 Juniper Street is May 18 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and May 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Notice will be published in the paper. MidAmerican may cut trees in the right-of-way if they need to be removed due to safety concerns with the power lines. A meeting between the fire department and the city was scheduled for Thursday May 16 at 7:00 p.m. Welcome to Correctionville flyers were given to council members for what is to be put at Little Sioux Park.

5. Amanda Goodenow, ISG reviewed the preliminary water study report. We have aging wells and no backup plan for them. She will give a proposal on a more formal report which includes potential grant sources. The size of water mains is also another concern.

6. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-22 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase a $1,100,000 general obligation capital loan note, series 2023 from FNB Bank for a period of 20 years. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

7. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley approving Resolution 2023-23 approving construction contract and bond pending proper bond information is received from SubSurfCo LLC and for the mayor to proceed forward with signing of the contract once proof of bond is received. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

8. Dawn McCrea approached the council with concerns regarding the enforcement of codes and the lack thereof. Her areas of concern were the speed on Driftwood, garbage containers being left on the street and the use of leashes for pets and the number of animals residents can have. Also, there is major concern over stray cats. After much discussion, mayor Hoffmann thanked her for her concerns.

9. Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Mammen to have Attorney Chad Thompson draw up an easement agreement at 612 Driftwood Street for potential of putting in a water line for a hydrant from the old well to Driftwood Street. It was also directed for Langschwager and Putzier to check on pricing for a pressure switch and building to put over the well. Passed 4/0.

10. Mayor Hoffmann discussed helping the American Legion pay for a bill regarding repairs after a pipe burst over the winter. Clerk Putzier directed her to have them produce a bill to have paid. Council agreed to move forward with this.

11. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen approving Resolution 2023-24 changing the Solid Waste Ordinance from Ordinance No. 735-2023 to Ordinance No. 736-2023. Roll Call. Passed 4/0.

12. Petty introduced the second reading of Ordinance 738-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 165, Zoning Regulations and adopting the new zoning map. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the second reading. Passed 4/0.

13. Petty introduced the second reading of Ordinance 739-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 92.02 Water Rates, setting the basic service charge to $8.95 per month and setting the rate per usage charge to $3.93 per 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve the second reading. Passed 4/0.

14. Petty introduced the second reading of Ordinance 740-2023 an ordinance amending Chapter 99.07 Sewer User Charge, setting the fee for sewer to $4.76 for each 1,000 gallons of water usage. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve the second reading. Passed 4/0.

15. Mammen introduced the second reading of Ordinance 741-2023 an ordinance amending the code of ordinances by adding Chapter 161 Abandoned/Vacant Buildings. Motion by Mammen to approve second reading of Ordinance 741-2023 but failed to receive a 2nd. Motion by Volkert to table this until we have a better understanding of the ordinance and have our nuisance inspector in place. Failed to receive a 2nd. Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to introduce the 2nd reading of Ordinance 741-2023 at the June 12, 2023 meeting. Ayes: Fox, Beazley, Petty. Nays: Volkert. Passed 3/1.

16. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve Resolution 2023-25 resetting time, date and place for public hearing to approve FY 2022/23 Budget Amendment to be held June 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll call. Passed 4/0

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permits approved for April.

• Grant & Susan Fitch, 903 Fir Street, building permit for a portable metal shed.

• Kasandra Zahner, 110 Hackberry, building permit for replacement/expansion of decks.

Mayor Hoffmann asked if the 217 Hackberry was being torn down yet and it will start this week.

Councilmember Volkert updated everyone on the flushing, lubricating, and testing of all hydrant caps performed by Pat. The clerks have this information documented.

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$48,169.95 $69,054.56

Road Use Tax

$5,683.08 $8,580.83

Employee Benefits

$20,369.43

Emergency

$1,616.97

Lost

$8,348.05

Tif

$6,711.47

Welsch

$15,000.00 $4,970.20

Copeland Fund

$9.55

Cemetery Maint.

$8.98

Debt Service

$22,750.25

Water Fund

$8,435.64 $7,878.59

Sewer Fund

$7,538.88 $11,679.75

Totals

$84,827.55 $161,978.63

Department Of Treasury $2,782.28 Federal

Ipers Ipers $2,133.88

Iowa Dept Of Revenue $138.14 April Sales Tax 2023

Iowa Dept Of Revenue $480.04 Wet Tax April 2023

Cedcorp, Inc $5,000.00 Grant 410 5th St

April Putzier $90.00 IMFOA Perdiem Putzier

U S P S Postage $188.64

Thompson Law Office, LLP Purchase 517 Driftwood $15,000.00

Dearborn Life Insurance $85.80 Life Insurance

MidAmerican Electric $2,637.96

United Healthcare $7,001.48 Health Insurance

FNB Invest CD Tif Fund.. $40,000.00

FNB Invest CD Welsch $60,000.00

FNB $10,000.00 Invest CD Solid Waste

Ahlers & Cooney P.C. $119.50 Land Purchase Dixon

April Putzier $311.78 IMFOA Mileage

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.68

Badger Meter Inc $53.30 Beacon Meter Hosting

Beemer Fisheries $1,020.00 Lagoon Maintenance

City Clerk – Petty Cash $44.67 Supplies

Combined Pool & Spa $49.28 Repairs

Corner Hardware $640.04 Supplies

Correctionville Bldg Center $1,062.70 Supplies

Cville Emergency Responders Alternator Repair $220.42

Feld Fire $2,540.95 Hose And Foam

Fire Service Training Bureau $100.00 FF1 & Hazmat

Foundation Analytical $109.50 Water Testing

Gopher Sport $194.66 Nets

Hawkins Inc $1,885.43 Chemicals

Holiday Inn $224.00 IMFOA Conference

I & S Group, Inc. $36,222.49 Engineering Fees

Johnson Propane $974.05 Propane

Joy Auto Supply Inc $1,198.51 Maintenance

L.P. Gill, Inc. $3,944.90 Landfill 4th Qtr 22/23

Longlines $467.75 Phone

Menards $168.49 Repairs

New Cooperative, Inc $2,058.31 Fuel

PCC $909.91 Ambulance Billing March 2023

Plumbing & Heating Wholesale Repairs $366.99

Randy Wright $64.05 Supplies

Rick’s Computers $219.00 Battery/Labor

Robertson Implement Co $220.11 Supplies

Siouxland District Health Dept. Food Establishment License $150.00

Storey Kenworthy/Matt Parrott Supplies $226.04

Terracon $2,800.00 Environmental Insp.

Iowa Information Media Group Publishing $410.28

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal Fees $5,781.00

United Health Care $798.71 Insurance Reimb

