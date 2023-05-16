Dennis W. Hansen

Dennis Wayne Hansen, 74, of Sioux City, Iowa passed away at his home on May 5, 2023, after a long battle with COPD.

Memorial Services were held on May 11, 2023, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, Iowa. Burial services were held May 12, at the Correctionville Cemetery in Correctionville, Iowa Memorials may be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, Sioux City.

Dennis was born on November 9, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa to LeWayne and Lois (Newton) Hansen.

He graduated from Eastwood High School in Correctionville, Iowa in 1968, and joined the Navy soon after. He served four years on the USS New as a Shipfitter and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Dennis married Janet Florke on August 16, 1975, in Correctionville, Iowa and they were blessed with three children. Dennis spent most of his career as a welder, which took him around the world to many places. His lifelong passion was cars, and he never gave up the dream of owning another Corvette. He had a special talent that allowed him to build or fix anything, and he always had a project going on.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; his three children, Trisha (Timothy) Goehring of Sioux City, Iowa Traci Hansen of Sioux City, Iowa, and Tyler (Kimberly) Hansen of Jordan, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Tyson, Paxton, Maddex, Elyza, Emzley, and Tatum; and his brother, Mike (LeAnn) Hansen of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.